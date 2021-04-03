DMX in Critical Condition After Overdose -- Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg and More Send Prayers

Getty

The rapper reportedly suffered a heart attack on Friday night.

DMX was hospitalized and is in grave condition after suffering an overdose on Friday night, according to TMZ.

The overdose triggered a heart attack and the rapper was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York where he reportedly has "some brain activity," while another of the outlet's sources said he is in a "vegetative state."

The music world reacted to the sad news by sending out their love and support, as doctors are concerned the entertainer -- whose real name is Earl Simmons -- may not recover.

Missy Elliott tweeted, "Prayers for DMX and his family," while Ja Rule added, "Prayers up for my brother DMX."

Sharing a video of himself, Rick Ross told his fans on Twitter, "Prayers up for DMX, the legend, let's put that in the sky."

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX... 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021 @jarule

Praying for DMX 💔💛🙏🏿 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 3, 2021 @violadavis

Nothing but positive vibes and healing prayers to my friend #DMX ... — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 3, 2021 @LoniLove

Hollywood joined the prayer circle as well, with Viola Davis offering her support, followed by Loni Love writing, "Nothing but positive vibes and healing prayers to my friend #DMX..."

DMX has had a history of battling substance abuse, with his most recent stint in rehab in 2019, following his release from prison after serving a one-year sentence for federal tax evasion.

Keep reading for more reactions, below.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021 @itsgabrielleu

Prayers for DMX and his family. Awful, awful news. https://t.co/3HX9L5FNDk — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 3, 2021 @jemelehill

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sending prayers to Dmx pull thru my brother 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ee1rfuPHXS — Big Freedia (@bigfreedia) April 3, 2021 @bigfreedia

Damn Prayers Up For #dmx The Legend Right Now 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 3, 2021 @DJPaulyD

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

May God bless the Dog (DMX). Praying for him as I have just heard the terrible news. pic.twitter.com/EZze1zRSK3 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 3, 2021 @KillerMike