Channing Tatum Opens Up About Being a Single Dad, Admits He Initially Had 'A Lot of Fear'

Getty

"I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."

Channing Tatum says he had a "lot of fear" about parenting his daughter following his split from Jenna Dewan.

While speaking with Parents magazine, the actor -- who was promoting his new children's book, "The One and Only Sparkella" -- opened up about his life as a single parent to daughter Everly, 7, whom he shares with Dewan.

"I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are," said Tatum when asked if he has a message for other fathers.

"When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want," Tatum continued. "I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."

"I paint my face, I wear tutus -- rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on," he added.

The "Magic Mike" star went on to share the similarities between Everly and Sparkella, the titular character from his new children's book, which is out next month.

"She is on many levels [Sparkella]. Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits, and be different from everyone," Tatum told the magazine. "She's bold, beautiful, and magical in every way."

The "21 Jump Street" actor said spending time with Everly during coronavirus quarantine helped him write the book.

"We played a lot in her room over quarantine, and it helped flesh out the story," Tatum explained. "Even when I was home alone, I would find an item of hers that gave me an idea. Once, I sat on the sofa, and her fairy wand stuck me in the butt."

Tatum and Dewan married in 2009. Four years later, the former couple welcomed Everly. In April 2018, the pair announced they were separating after nine years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Tatum subsequently moved in with singer Jessie J. The two went public with their romance in October 2018. The "Step Up" star and "Bang Bang" singer had an on-again-off-again relationship before reportedly splitting for good in late 2020.