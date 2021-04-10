Twitter Stunned to Discover Natasha Bedingfield Has a 'Dumptruck'

Instagram

The British pop singer launched a meme frenzy with her cheeky "Unwritten" TikTok dance.

Natasha Bedingfield had social media in a frenzy after she posted a video of herself attempting a viral TikTok dance to her own hit "Unwritten."

The 2004 pop song has had a resurgence on the social media platform lately after a remix inspired two separate dance routines, one choreographed by @rony_boyy and the other by @gleefuljhits.

On Friday, the British songwriter decided to get in on the latest craze by sharing a side-by-side recreation of the latter groove.

"The essence of Unwritten is about how wonderful, unexpected things can happen at any moment, and these tik tok dances I keep seeing recently couldn't be more wonderful and unexpected!" she captioned the incredible clip. "It's a real joy to attempt to keep up (even if I make a fool of myself!). I'm working my way up to the badass moves that @rony_boyy first did to the @thereal_esco.upp sound."

While some followers were losing their minds over the spot-on choreography, more than a few directed their attention to one of the "Pocketful of Sunshine" singer's other assets.

"Natasha has been walking around with a wedding cake‼️" wrote one fan, referring to her derriere, as another shared the sentiment writing, "yo BACK pockets are full of sunshine ... indeed..."

Feels like the size and shape of my butt just came out of the closet. Feels good to get that secret off my chest xxx — Natasha Bedingfield (@natashabdnfield) April 10, 2021 @natashabdnfield

Thanks for this montage ! Yup, bubble butt all my life 💋 — Natasha Bedingfield (@natashabdnfield) April 10, 2021 @natashabdnfield

Natasha Bedingfield is having a great weekend. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 10, 2021 @yashar

Natasha was more than happy to be a part of the online chatter when a Twitter user reposted the video with the caption, "SO ms @natashabdnfield had a DUMP TRUCK all this timeeee???"

"Feels like the size and shape of my butt just came out of the closet," Natasha replied. "Feels good to get that secret off my chest xxx."

And when a follower shared four pictures of the artise showing off her figure with the caption, "Natasha BEEN Bedingfield," the hitmaker chimed in, "Thanks for this montage! Yup, bubble butt all my life 💋"

As New Yorker Magazine contributor, Yashar Ali, put it, "Natasha Bedingfield is having a great weekend."

Keep reading for more reactions, below.

natasha bedingfield got more than a pocket full of sunshine okay?! pic.twitter.com/FiEO1f5cTQ — •Briana• (@a_briana) April 10, 2021 @a_briana

bro i CANNOT BELIEVEEE that it’s 2021 and we’re all just finding out natasha bedingfield is triple cheeked up😭😭 we watched this woman for YEARS HOW DID WE MISS THISSS https://t.co/Cf5H0BFkf1 — bridgid ☿ (@bridthegemini) April 9, 2021 @bridthegemini

Natasha Bedingfield is literally trending for keeping a earth shattering Wells Fargo wagon PIXAR mom dump truck ass from us lmao — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) April 10, 2021 @LocalSoundwave

natasha bedingfield responding to tiktok comments about her dumptruck ass is cracking me up pic.twitter.com/zD3WloyGlM — mr. rager’s neighborhood (@lilgrapefruits) April 9, 2021 @lilgrapefruits