Justin Theroux Shares Rare Details About Jennifer Aniston Split, Reveals Where They Stand Today

MARK SELIGER

He also addresses one rumor about their split that "is not true, for the most part."

Justin Theroux is opening up about his relationship with ex Jennifer Aniston.

While speaking with Esquire for the publication's April-May cover story, the actor offered a few rare details about his breakup with Aniston, as well as sharing where he and his ex stand today.

Theroux, 49, and Aniston, 52, confirmed in early 2018 that they separated at the end of 2017 after over six years together. However, despite their split, Theroux says they're "remained friends."

"We don't talk every day, but we call each other," he told Esquire. "We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship."

"We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship," Theroux continued. "Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

"The Leftovers" star also addressed the report that one of the reasons he and Aniston split was because she wanted to live in Los Angeles, while he wanted to reside in New York.

"That's a narrative that is not true, for the most part," he told Esquire. "Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole 'This person likes rock 'n' roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!' That's just not the case. It's an oversimplification."

MARK SELIGER

In addition to remaining friends themselves, Theroux and Aniston didn't have their mutual friends -- such as celebrity pal Will Arnett -- choose sides after their breakup.

"In a lot of ways, it's kind of seamless," Arnett told Esquire. "It speaks volumes about both of them. When you've been with somebody in that way, you'll always be connected. And it's hats off to them for how much attention they give that, and how important it is to both of them to maintain that love. I think it's really remarkable."

Meanwhile, Theroux, who turns 50 in August, also spoke to the publication about his current dating life -- or rather, lack thereof.

"All the avenues to dating are completely shut," he said, adding that he's "never" uses dating apps. "Sounds a little old-fashioned, but I actually like to get to know someone. That's the fun of meeting people."

"There's only one pivotal relationship in my life. My mom," Theroux explained, later jokingly adding that the "only relationship where I think codependency should be totally encouraged is with a dog." His dog, Kuma, also appears in the photoshoot.

The "Charlie's Angels" actor went to share his thoughts on possibly having kids someday.

'"I don't feel that compulsion," Theroux said. "I don't have a resistance to it, but I don’t have an eagerness for it. As for wanting to continue the family line, there are plenty of Therouxs in the world who can do that for me. They're doing a great job popping out kids. It would be kind of great if I got a knock on the door and someone said, 'Hey, I'm your sixteen-year-old kid.' I'd be like, 'Oh my God, it’s amazing.'"