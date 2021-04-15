What Happened When Kyra Sedgwick Pressed Tom Cruise's Panic Button At His House

The Drew Barrymore Show/Getty

Kyra Sedgwick shared a hilarious story about the time she went to a dinner party at Tom Cruise's house -- and, more specifically, why was never invited back.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actress recalled attending a star-studded dinner party at Cruise's home back in the '90s with her husband Kevin Bacon.

"It's a pretty good story. It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story. So I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over to dinner," Sedgwick began, noting that she had previously worked with Cruise on 1989's "Born On The Fourth of July," but at the time, her husband was was filming 1992's "A Few Good Men" with the actor.

Sedgwick said the dinner party featured several celebrity guests, including Bacon and Cruise's "A Few Good Men" co-star, Demi Moore, and Cruise's then-wife, Nicole Kidman.

While at Cruise's home, Sedgwick said she took a look around and noticed a "little button" under the fireplace mantle.

"It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to," she recalled. "So there was this like fireplace mantle and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle. I was like, 'Oh what is that little button?' So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen. Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous."

"I was like, 'Oh, nothing happened, that doesn't seem right,'" Sedgwick continued. "So I tapped Tom on the shoulder, who was in the middle of a story, and I said, 'I pressed this button down here.' And he was like, 'You pressed that button?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I pressed that button.' And he goes, 'That's the panic button.'"

The "Call Your Mother" actress said police came to Cruise's house.

"They had to stop the screening," Sedgwick said. "They had to see [Tom]….I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something."

"I didn't get invited back."

