Jason Momoa Gives The Rock's Daughter the Ultimate Birthday Surprise

Instagram

The Rock confessed his daughter, Tiana, is "obsessed" with Momoa's "Aquaman" character.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Tiana Gia, got quite the special birthday surprise from Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" on her 3rd birthday.

For his daughter's big day, The Rock asked his fellow DC superhero pal to give her a one-of-a-kind personalized b-day message -- and shared her "priceless" reaction all on video.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm sorry I couldn't be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too," the "Game Of Thrones" alum said in the sweet footage. "I'll see you soon, happy 3rd birthday. Bye Jazzy, bye Tia, love you."

In the video, Johnson's and wife Lauren Hashian's daughters -- Tiana and Jasmine, 5 -- are glued to the TV watching the amazing tribute.

Johnson captioned the clip: "I had to make the call...it's what daddy's do 💪🏾🌺. I can't thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old's birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it's all about."

"I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame. You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, 'It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice.' Thanks for having my back - I'll always have yours," he concluded.

"what an honour," Momoa wrote in the comment section, adding, "we do it for our babies. for the next generation. happy birthday baby tia see happy birthday baby tia see u hawaii ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Earlier that day, to prove that Tiana was the ultimate "Aquaman" superfan, Johnson posted a video clip of the two watching the movie together -- saying she was "OBSESSED" with the film. To drive the point home, she even says Momoa's Atlantean is "cooler" than her famous father.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"She didn't even wait til I finished the question, before answering definitively, 'AquaMan.' The irony here just makes my soul laugh and heart smile 😊❤️," he captioned the video.

"The Fast & Furious" actor also shared a photo where he said Tiana "insisted" Momoa's Aquaman character join them for her birthday breakfast, and asked her "daddy to draw AquaMan so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room."

"Now this is getting ridiculous...😠," Johnson hilariously noted. "Black Adam's gonna hand out a fresh Aqua Ass Whuppin' if this disrespect keeps up ⚡️."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Before the thread of "Aquaman" themed-posts, Dwayne penned his own emotional tribute celebrating his daughters special day.

"Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil’ Tia Giana 💕💝🎂," the 48-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo of him poolside lovingly embracing Tiana. "Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy."

He concluded his sweet message saying, "I always, "got you." Now that she's finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question — "Daddy do you know AquaMan? 😂 #thisis3 #my💝"