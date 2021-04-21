Hayden Panettiere's Ex Receives 45 Day Jail Sentence After Multiple Domestic Violence Allegations

Getty

Brian Hickerson was reportedly also sentenced to four years probation, 52 domestic violence classes, a five-year restraining order and a $500 fine after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a girlfriend.

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has until May 7 to surrender himself to begin serving a 45-day sentence, according to E! News.

After pleading no contest on Tuesday to two felony counts of injuring a spouse / cohabitant / girlfriend / child's parent, following multiple allegations of domestic violence and abuse brought by the "Nashville" star, Hickerson received the jail time as part of a more elaborate overall sentence.

In addition to spending time behind bars, Hickerson has also been sentenced to four years of probation, 52 domestic violence classes, a five-year restraining order and a $500 fine. When reached for comment by People, Hickerson's attorney had none. TooFab has reached out to representatives for Panettiere.

Hickerson had initially pleaded not guilty to eight charges brought against him after his arrest in July 2020 -- including battery, corporal injury, assault with a deadly weapon and intimidating a witness -- that allegedly took place during his relationship with Panettiere. All remaining charges against him were dropped after his sentencing.

The actress had also received a restraining order against Hickerson at the time of his arrest. She spoke then about the charges, saying that she was doing so "with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve."

Hickerson had previously been arrested over allegations of abuse against Panettiere in February 2020 and May 2019, the latter also for felony domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty and the charges were dropped later that year.

With the July arrest, Panettiere's attorney released a statement to TMZ, which read, "After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life."

"Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served," the statement continued. "As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun."