Lourdes Leon Stuns In Vanity Fair, Talks Mom Madonna, 'First Boyfriend' Timothee Chalamet

Adrienne Raquel/Vanity Fair

The 24-year-old model opens up in a rare Q&A.

Madonna's model daughter, Lourdes Leon, just gave some rare insight into her generally private life for Vanity Fair.

The 24-year-old looks incredible in a spread photographed by Adrienne Raque, showing off her butterfly tattoos and a little skin while posing in briefs, tights and shoes from Saint Laurent and rocking Chopard High Jewelry. Inside the publication, Lourdes -- or "Lola to her friends" -- also did a brief Q&A, in which she revealed a little about her interesting upbringing, her love of reality TV and her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lola, the daughter of Madonna and personal trainer Carlos Leon, said that before her modeling days, she was thrown into the dance world. "My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential," she said, adding that she started dance lessons when she was just three. After attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts alongside Chalamet -- "I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend," she says of the actor -- she attended University of Michigan, but transferred to SUNY Purchase after seeing her first MAGA hat on campus.

Once there, she began "10-hour studio days," telling the publication, "You think that your body is not capable of something until you just have to do it."

She didn't say much else about her famous mother, other than reflect on some of the wilder birthday gifts she's seen the Queen of Pop receive over the years. "She's expecting something nice that she'll actually use and she gets a leather horse condom and a bong shaped like a c---k and balls," said Lourdes. "She doesn't even smoke weed."

Leon also opened up about an "emotional" trip she had to her father's homeland of Cuba back in 2016. "I look like my grandmother, and my family members were all freaking out, grabbing my face," she said of the trip -- adding, "That diaspora engine yanks you back" and she can't wait to return.

She also expressed her love of the "Housewives" shows on Bravo -- "I don't think it's horrible for women to have this show. Even when they’re screaming, I love it and it's soothing to my brain" -- said she's looking forward to getting a driver's license and explained that "prayer is something that is really helpful to me." She added that she loves "religion and religious people."