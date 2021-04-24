Elon Musk to Host Saturday Night Live, Twitter Explodes

Fans call for musical guest Miley Cyrus to do "double duty."

"Saturday Night Live" announced their host for an upcoming episode on Saturday and Twitter lost its collective mind.

On May 8th, billionaire Elon Musk will grace the Studio 8H stage at 30 Rockefeller Center with pop icon Miley Cyrus providing the musical entertainment.

While it will be the world's second richest man's inaugural emcee gig at the famed sketch show, Musk is not the first business entrepreneur to host, as New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner took the reins in 1990 and Donald Trump in 2015.

A mixed bag of reactions flooded social media after the reveal on SNL's Twitter account, as many found the choice to be an odd one.

"Why does Elon think he's funny? like who told him he was funny? he's the least funnniest person that i can think of," wrote one follower, as another concisely shared, "Why the f--- is Elon Musk hosting snl what has society come to."

Some were in the Tesla founder's corner, however, with a fan writing, "Awesome. I don't usually watch snl because it's boring. I'm totally gonna watch it this time because of Elon."

And with Cyrus sharing her talents for the sixth time as musical guest, many suggested the "Plastic Hearts" singer simply take over hosting duties as well.

"Cancel this episode now. Just delete the post, say it was a funny joke, have Miley do double duty and never entertain an idea so horrendously stupid again," posted a user.

The news comes hours after Musk's company Space X successfully docked one of its Dragon capsules to the International Space Station with a four-astronaut crew.

Keep reading for more reactions, below.

