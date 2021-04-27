Here's Everything Andy Cohen Grilled the Kardashians on for Upcoming Reunion Special

E!/Getty

Find out who was "a little stunned" by Andy's line of questioning.

Andy Cohen didn't hold back when he sat down to interview the Kardashian family for their upcoming "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion special, ahead of the show's series finale.

The Bravo host, no stranger to orchestrating many a "Real Housewives" reunion over the years, was tapped to run the show, covering all 20 seasons of KUWTK and the family's many high profile moments over the years.

Cohen opened up about how it all went on his SiriusXM radio show, "Andy Cohen Live," on Monday -- and let it be known nothing was off the table.

"I mean, Kim and Khloé specifically were like, 'We want to do this. We want to do this right. We want to go out with a bang. We want this, we want to go there. Do your thing, do your thing,'" said Cohen, noting that it was "kind of intimidating" for them because "they were so not used to this" kind of setup.

"I think that Kris very consciously didn't want it to have the rancor that some Housewives reunions have, or the, you know, level of acrimony. And the thing is the Kardashians ... they're not going to get out there and fight. That's not what they do. And it's not what I wanted from them," he continued. "What I, what my goal was to talk about everything, to quote Bethenny Frankel, to 'mention it all.'"

He said that, by the end of the taping, "I do not think there was a topic that we did not cover" -- and asked his cohost John Hill to list off some Kardashian "scandals" to see whether they were included. Cohen then answered affirmatively to discussing Kris Humphries, Caitlyn Jenner, Lamar Odom, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Kylie Jenner's lips, plastic surgery rumors, Kim being "hogtied in Paris" and whether Kris orchestrated Kim's sex tape.

"We talked about everything!" Cohen exclaimed.

"In my mind I think that Kim and Khloé, Khloé is a big Bravo fan and Kim is just so smart. And by the way, I fell in love with the whole family. I love, in the way that I think everybody who watches that show ultimately winds up falling in love with them, I really fell in love," he continued. "I think they're really impressive. Only two of them went to college. I just think they got a bad rap in terms of, you know, brains or whatever, but they're all really smart. They know what they're doing."

"But Khloé and Kim, I think had the best sense of what they were getting into at the beginning of the day," he added. "I mean, I went, I had never met Kylie or Kendall. I think Kendall might be the most beautiful woman I've ever seen. I went into them. I was like, 'Look, I'm asking everything. I am, I'm asking everything.' They were like, 'Okay.'"

He said that Scott Disick, however, had no idea what he was walking into.

"Scott sat down and I was like, I was right out of the gate with him. And he was looking at me like, 'What is this?' Or 'What are you doing?'" said Cohen. "I think he was a little stunned, but I think as it went on, I think they all really started leaning into it."

When they wrapped filming, Cohen said he got the seal of approval from Kendall -- who told him "this was so great" and praised him for giving them the chance to talk "about so much stuff we have never talked about and have never been able to put to bed or address."