Anthony Mackie's Hilarious Reaction to His Captain America Action Figure

CBS

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" star joked that his action figure looks like another actor.

Anthony Mackie had the best reaction to seeing his Captain America action figure for the first time.

During Monday's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" star got his first look at his new Captain America action figure -- and his reaction was absolutely priceless.

"I've got something that I've been told you have not seen yet, but it's pretty awesome. This is your action figure," host Stephen Colbert said, bringing out the boxed Marvel toy.

"No, shut up!" a noticeably stoked Mackie replied.

Colbert put the boxed action figure away, noting that he was going to keep the toy in the box to "keep it cherry." The late-night host then brought out a second action figure -- which had been taken of its box -- and put it up to the camera to show Mackie the toy's details.

"Where did you get that?!" Mackie asked, to which Colbert quipped, "I don't know. I work in TV. They gave me things."

After Colbert highlighted some of the action figure's features, including foldable wings, Mackie joked that his action figure resembled another actor.

"From this distance, it looks more like Jamie Foxx than me," he quipped.

"That's dope," the 42-year-old actor added. "That's amazing. I haven't seen it yet. I've never seen one of those."

Meanwhile, earlier in the interview, Mackie opened up about becoming the first Black Captain America. In case you missed it, Mackie's MCU character Sam Wilson officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" finale, which debuted last Friday.

"It's interesting. It's humbling...It didn't hit me until the show came to a conclusion Friday and I watched it with my boys," explained Mackie, who shares four children with ex-wife Sheleta Chapital. "There are no words to explain it."

"I remember it was 2008 when I first moved to Brooklyn," he continued. "I was walking down the street and I saw this little kid and he had taken a cereal box and cut eyes and put the cereal box on his head, spray painted it blue and put an 'A' on it. And I was like, 'Yo, what you doing, man?' He's like, 'I'm fighting bad guys. I'm Captain America.'"

Mackie concluded, "To see that little kid and think about almost 13 years later, where I am now in the universe, it's really humbling and exciting at the same time, because there is that significance to little kids around the world."