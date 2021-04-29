Morgan Wallen Shut Out of Billboard Awards Appearance After N-Word Controversy

Getty

The country singer garnered six nominations, but Dick Clark Productions said his "recent conduct does not align with our core values."

Morgan Wallen won't be appearing at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, according to Dick Clark Productions.

The country music star garnered six nominations for his album "Dangerous: The Double Album," yet the backlash from TMZ's video of him using the n-word caused the production company to pull the plug on his participation and issue a statement.

"Unique among awards shows, Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard charts, and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization," it read. "BBMA finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music (including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data."

"With our content reaching millions of viewers, dcp and MRC have the privilege and responsibility to effect change by creating a more inclusive dialogue in our productions and across the industry," the statement continued.

"Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)."

In February, TMZ released a video where Wallen was filmed coming home after an apparent night of partying. While on his way to his own house, he shouted back to his friends to "take care of" one of their friends.

"Take care of this p---- motherf-----" he was heard saying at one point, shortly followed by, "Take care of this p---- ass n-----.

In response to the video, Wallen told TMZ, "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

A week later, he posted a lengthy apology to his YouTube channel asking fans not to defend him.

"I was wrong," he stated. "It's on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept the penalties I'm facing."

Thursday's statement from Dick Clark Productions added, "It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows."