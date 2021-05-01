Steel Magnolias' Olympia Dukakis Dies at 89 -- Hollywood Mourns

Getty

The legendary actress won a Best Supporting Oscar for 1987's "Moonstruck."

Olympia Dukakis died at the age of 89 in her New York City home on Saturday.

"My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City,” wrote her brother Apollo on Facebook. "After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis [Zorich]."

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

The stage, TV and film star's acting chops led her to receive an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1987's "Moonstruck," where she played the sarcastic Rose Castorini, mother to Cher's Loretta.

Another fan-favorite part was the gossipy Clairee Belcher from 1989's "Steel Magnolia," where Dukakis stretched her acting abilities alongside Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton and Daryl Hannah.

She also landed roles in "Working Girl," "Look Who's Talking" and "Mr. Holland's Opus."

"The fun part is that people pass me on the street and yell lines from my movies: For 'Moonstruck' they say, 'Your life is going down the toilet.' Or from 'Dad,' they say, 'How much are those pork chops?' They say, 'Do you know who you are?' It's real funny," she told The Los Angeles Times in 1999.

According to the outlet, she was also known to once say, "I did not become an actor in order to become famous or rich. I became an actor so I could play the great parts."

As the news of her passing broke, Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary artist.

Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was

Cher tweeted, "Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress. Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We 😂ALL The Time. She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her 'Handsome Talented, Husband', I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One"

"RIP Olympia Dukakis...the consummate actor," shared Viola Davis. "You made all around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Rest well. 'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest'."

Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 1, 2021 @GeorgeTakei

Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre. She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor. 1/2 — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021 @MJMcKean

Some movies you watch because of an actor in it. You don’t need to know what it’s about, what genre, you just know, because that actor is in it, it’s going to be good.

Olympia Dukakis was one of those actors, RIP — Titus (@TitusNation) May 1, 2021 @TitusNation

RIP Olympia Dukakis, a wonderful actress, a delightful person and a legend in the theater community. She won an Oscar for Moonstruck, and audiences cherished her take-no-prisoners turn in Steel Magnolias. I worked with her on the movie of my play Jeffrey and she was bliss pic.twitter.com/Kz9c85nnaX — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) May 1, 2021 @PaulRudnickNY

So very sad to hear this. Olympia Dukakis, such a wonderful actress & beautiful person. #RIP https://t.co/wr0uy38oFe — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) May 1, 2021 @BettyBuckley