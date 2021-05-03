Lily James Says 'There's A Lot to Say' About Those Scandalous Dominic West Photos

Getty

James made her first, brief comments about the viral photos of her with her married costar.

Lily James could clearly speak her mind about the media reaction to photos of her with her "The Pursuit of Love" costar Dominic West ... just don't expect to hear any of it just yet.

In her first comments about the scandal, which made headlines back in October after West was seen with his arms around James as the two rode a scooter around Rome together and kissing her neck.

West was seen with his arms around James as the two rode a scooter together, before the "Affair" star was photographed stroking her hair and leaning in close during a lunch with their shared manager Angharad Wood. West has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010.

During an interview with The Guardian, James was asked what it was like to be "at the center of a media storm" due to the photos. Her quick response: "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."

When the photos were first released, James stayed quiet about the situation while West had a very public display of affection with his wife in front of photographers, slipping them a hand-written note saying the two were still together.

"Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you," read the letter, which was distributed after West and FitzGerald kissed for the cameras outside their Wiltshire, England home.

West, 50, and FitzGerald, 49, have been married since 2010 and share four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. He also shares a daughter, Martha, with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.