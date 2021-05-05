Willow Smith Brings Jada to Tears with Completely Badass Mother's Day Surprise

Facebook Watch

"Oh my god, what is happening right now?!" exclaimed Jada, as Willow staged one helluva reunion.

Willow Smith celebrated Mother's Day for mama Jada Pinkett Smith a little early this year -- with an amazing surprise on Wednesday's new episode of "Red Table Talk."

"Hey ma, you might be a little suspicious recently because I've been cooking up something on the side for this beautiful day," the 20-year-old singer revealed in a video she played for Jada near the end of the episode.

"When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Widsom was lit," Willow continued. "This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass."

She recalled her time on tour with brother Jaden, saying they were thrilled when they got the chance to clean her bus and adding she was her mom's "biggest fan" at the time. "She was a rock star and I was living for Wicked Wisdom," she added.

"I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about," Willow continued. "I'm about to reunite with some of my mom's old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called 'Bleed All Over Me."

Smith felt the tribute would "honor" her mom's "badassness," adding she hoped the performance would make her feel "a tiny little bit of the gratitude and the love you have given me my entire life and continue to give me." She added, "You're just always gonna be superwoman and badass bitch."

With that, the mother-daughter duo and Adrienne "Gam" Banfield-Norris stepped outside to see what Willow had been cooking up over the last "couple months." They walked out to find a performance space set up in the yard and Jada's old band -- who played backup for Willow as she hit the mic to rock out.

"Oh my god, what is happening right now?!" exclaimed Jada as the performance started. Both she and Gam were living for Willow's rendition of her song, with Jada in tears as she hugged her daughter after.

Added Gam: "This is perfect, this is perfect. This is beautiful."

Throughout the episode, the three women surprised a number of guests with presents of their own. They gave one mother-of-five who adopted seven siblings whose parents died in a car crash $50,000 -- a move which made them debt-free. They also gave one mother-daughter duo a trip for two to Cancun ... and a aunt-niece pair with a performance from The Queen of Gospel Music Shirley Caesar.