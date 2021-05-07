Austin Mahone Thinks OnlyFans Age Limit Should Not Be Increased to 21+ (Exclusive)

TooFab/OnlyFans

Some people found that countdown to Bhad Bhabie's 18th birthday a little... uncomfortable.

There are those who believe OnlyFans should be 21+. Austin Mahone isn't one of them.

The singer, who is among the most famous male faces on the female-dominated platform, insists it should stay as it is: open to anyone 18 years and up, be they fan or creator.

"I think it's okay for 18+," he said while on a recent night out in Los Angeles. "I mean, OnlyFans is a platform just like, you know, any other platform, which is what you feel like doing with it."

The debate reached fever pitch late in March when then-17-year-old Danielle Bregoli — AKA Bhad Bhabie — held a countdown to her 18th birthday, the legal milestone for her to post on the mostly-steamy site.

While the stunt made some uncomfortable, it certainly paid dividends to Bregoli; she claimed afterwards that she had made $1million in just 6 hours after her debut, smashing the 24 hour record set by Bella Thorne.

And she had the literal receipts to prove it:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

For the record, she charges $23.99 per month.

And as far as Mahone is concerned — more power to her.

"Shoutout to her. I heard she made a lot of money in the first week," he said. "She's killing it. So, shoutout to Bhad Bhabie."

If Austin ever wants to make those kind of bucks though, he might want to stop giving the content up for free on his Instagram, though!