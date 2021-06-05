Alicia Silverstone Joins TikTok By Recreating Iconic Clueless Scene

YouTube/TikTok

Her 10-year-old son, Bear, joined in on the fun.

Alicia Silverstone made her TikTok debut by recreating a classic scene from "Clueless."

On Friday, the 44-year-old actress joined the social medal platform with a hilarious take on the scene of Cher Horowitz describing what high school boys are like before she is rudely confronted by one herself.

Alicia even donned a version of her iconic yellow plaid blazer from the 1995 comedy that catapulted her to fame. And she got a little help from her son Bear, 10.

In the short clip, the star struts towards the camera as No Doubt's "Just a Girl" plays in the background. Bear, who she co-parents with her ex Christopher Jarecki, quickly pops into frame before Alicia shrugs him off, lip-syncing to her own dialogue, "Ew, get off of me! Ugh, as if!” Bear then comes back in the scene for a hug and kiss from his adoring mom.

The footage -- which has already garnered over 4 million likes -- was captioned, "Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok." Alicia also shared it to her Instagram as well, writing, "I guess I'm on TikTok now🤷🏼‍♀️💛😘 #Clueless."

Last summer, Alicia discussed the impact the movie had on pop culture, specifically fashion, as her yellow plaid suit is just one of many memorable wardrobe choices.

"It's a nod to a schoolgirl uniform, but in an elevated, chic, very high-fashioned way," she said of the outfit to Vogue. "And it's so absurd. Immediately, you're transformed, you know the world you're in because that's not how kids dress to go to school. It's just not."

"But somehow it just feels right and it works."