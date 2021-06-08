Nick Carter Reacts to 'I Want It That Way' Extra Who Went Viral

TikTok/Getty

Nick Carter is sharing his thoughts after a woman went viral on TikTok for sharing epic behind-the-scenes photos from when she was an extra in a Backstreet Boys music video.

Devon Daniels, a 39-year-old mom of four who lives in Maryland, posted a TikTok last week in which she participated in the "I'll Never Forget You Challenge" and took a look back at when she was featured as one of the screaming fans in the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" music video back in 1999. In the clip, Daniels revealed a handful of candid shots she took while on the music video's set.

On Tuesday, Carter took to Twitter to react to the now-viral TikTok, which has been viewed over 230,000 times (and counting).

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Alongside a link to BuzzFeed News' profile of Daniels, the Backstreet Boys member wrote, "Such a cool story. I just wanted to you personally thank @DevonDaniels_ for being in our video 22 years ago. We love you. I hope it wasn't too late. @backstreetboys #BackstreetBoys #iwantitthatway #devondaniels."

Daniels -- who is an author -- replied back to Carter, expressing her gratitude for how Carter and the boy band treat their fans.

"Nick, the kindness and generosity you (and all the BSB!) have shown your fans for decades is truly inspiring," she tweeted. "I can't thank you enough for this unforgettable experience that I've gotten to enjoy for 22 years! I'm so grateful, then as now. #tellmewhy."

Carter -- who recently welcomed his third child, a baby girl named Pearl -- responded to Daniels, thanking her again for her support.

"Thank you but it's fans such as yourself that keep us going and have blessed us with this life to be able to entertain and bring joy. Thank YOU. #wearebsb #youarebsb #backstreetarmy," he wrote alongside a photo of himself with his daughter in a baby carrier.

This comes a few days after Carter, 41, commented on Daniels' TikTok.

"Oh hey! The film pictures make me feel ancient," he wrote over the weekend. "I hope to see you again soon!"

Meanwhile, after many TikTok users asked for more details about her cameo in the "I Want It That Way" music video, Daniels went on to share an 8-part "storytime" about her experience, including how she came to star in the video in the first place and how she felt about seeing herself on "TRL" in the months that followed.

However, in Part 8, which she described as an "epilogue," Daniels shared that her experience with the Backstreet Boys wasn't her only encounter with a boy band.

The author ended her video with a "teaser" in which she showed several throwback photos of NSYNC she took at an event. While she didn't reveal where the shots are from, Daniels teased she would share more details soon.

"Team NSYNC here!!! And I would love to hear the story behind the NSYNC photos," a user commented, to which Daniels replied, "I have SO MANY *NSYNC stories!!! Just wait!"

Check out all of Daniels' clips, below.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.