Teyana Taylor Celebrates Being First Black Woman Named Maxim's 'Sexiest Woman Alive'

Getty

"To be named the 'Sexiest Woman Alive' by literally living in the skin I'm in. WOW...." wrote Taylor of the photographer's choice to shoot her "pure" aka fresh from dropping her daughter off at school still in casual wear with no makeup and her hair not done.

Teyana Taylor was beside herself with joy -- and deservedly so -- as she got to share the exciting news that not only is she on the cover of the latest Maxim "Hot 100" issue, but she's also the first Black woman ever top top the list as their "Sexiest Woman Alive."

The "Coming 2 America" star penned a lengthy caption on her Instagram post sharing the photos, offering some background information on the unique circumstances that led to her appearing like that in the pages of the magazine.

Based on her story, it was certainly not her intention to appear quite so casual. It was photographer Gilles Bensimon who showed her "another side" to her beauty by what he saw when she just showed up, having just dropped her daughter off at school.

Taylor wrote that she was wearing "sweatpants a beanie and an army jacket. My hair wasn’t done for a 'shoot' because I planned on throwing on a wig & I didn’t have on any make up."

When Bensimon saw her, though, Taylor said he told her, "Let’s shoot! I want you to stay in this…"

"I said 'HUH?! Well let me at least start my make up.. '," she continued. "He says no 'my dear this is pure.'"

"I was like SO LET ME UNDERSTAND THIS...I WILL BE THE SEXIEST Woman Alive IN SWEATS AND A SKULLY?" she wrote. "As confused as I was my heart also melted."

Taylor concluded her thoughts, before thanking everyone involved, with a quote she attributed to Audrey Hepburn: "The beauty of a woman is not in facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years."

The mother of two with NBA star Iman Shumpert is set to star in E!'s unscheduled reality series, "We Got Love Teyana & Iman," which will spotlight their busy lives with two young daughters and all of their various career ventures. It will also likely feature that casual look that landed Taylor on the cover of Maxim.