Caitlyn Jenner Fires Back After Jimmy Kimmel Brands Her 'Trump in a Wig'

"The resemblance is uncanny," said Kimmel, showing side-by-sides of the two making similar expressions.

Caitlyn Jenner has fired back at Jimmy Kimmel after comments he made comparing her to Donald Trump.

The California gubernatorial hopeful lashed out after the late night host mocked her much-derided appearance on "The View" earlier that day on Thursday.

Segueing in from a monologue sarcastically lamenting the end of "Keeping up With The Kardashians" — the "rear-end of an era" — the late night host compared the reality star to the former president; not just politically, but physically.

"I have to confess something, I did not keep up with the Kardashians ... did they turn out okay?" he asked. "None of them married a crazy person or anything, right? How's the dad, Bruce, the Olympic guy? Good?"

He then showed a series of unflattering side-by-side photos of "Caitlyn Jenner Car-crash-ian" from her appearance on "The View" and the former POTUS making similar facial expressions.

"Are we sure that isn't Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig?" he asked. "Because, I mean, look at this, the resemblance is uncanny. They've got all the same kind of moves."

Saying the interview was "a lot of nonsense" and Jenner was "just trying to get attention," Kimmel then joked Caitlyn "has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California. She knows little to nothing about anything, really."

Caitlyn, however, did not take his words sitting down.

"Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig," she tweeted on Friday afternoon. "He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on."

"Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community?" she continued. "Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat."

Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/1PITkYE01w — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021 @Caitlyn_Jenner

"Speaking of @jimmykimmel he also received a pass from the WOKE on his use of black face and racist actions," she continued, posting that infamous grabs of Jimmy dressed as Karl Malone for a skit. "Hypocrite," she added.

Kimmel apologized for his history of blackface after it was resurfaced in 2020. At the time, he apologized "to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke."

"Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices," he continued. "I know that this will not be the last I hear of this and that it will be used again to try to quiet me. I love this country too much to allow that. I won’t be bullied into silence by those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas."

Speaking of @jimmykimmel he also received a pass from the WOKE on his use of black face and racist actions. Hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/C7Ecke95kG — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021 @Caitlyn_Jenner

Jenner didn't stop there, though.

That post was followed by a grab of the equally badly-aged skit of Kimmel getting women to guess what was stuffed into the crotch of his pants via touch:

Also @jimmykimmel got a pass from the WOKE while he asked women to fondle him in public. His treatment of women is wrong. Disgusting. Vile. pic.twitter.com/DIHUA6ZgC0 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021 @Caitlyn_Jenner

"Also @jimmykimmel got a pass from the WOKE while he asked women to fondle him in public," wrote Jenner. "His treatment of women is wrong. Disgusting. Vile," she added.

The final volley was a grab of an 8-year-old article relating to a comment Kimmel made while interviewing children about "killing everyone in China."

"Sad that @jimmykimmel has contributed to #AAPIHate," Caitlyn wrote. "Is there any group he won't attack? Jimmy, it's time to #StopAsianHate"

The shots were similar to the ones fired by Sean Hannity last week, when Kimmel poked fun at an equally-pilloried interview in which Caitlyn lamented having to step over homeless people to get to her private plane hanger.