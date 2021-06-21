Why Bindi Irwin Is Taking a Break From Social Media

Instagram

Bindi Irwin has announced that she's taking a break from social media.

The Australian television personality shared a post on her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook profiles on Monday to announce that she's stepping away from social media to concentrate on her family after the birth of her daughter Grace, who turns three months old later this month.

In her post, Bindi -- who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell -- also spoke about protecting one's mental health and stressed that mental health issues are "very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed."

"Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," Bindi, 22, wrote alongside a heartwarming black-and-white shot of herself and her daughter, above. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)."

"You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media.💙"

The "Crikey! It's the Irwins" star went on to share that she's "had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health." Bindi thanked these people "for sharing and speaking your truth."

"To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day -- I see you," she continued, adding that "these issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed."

"Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times," Bindi noted. "Remember there are helplines available. Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronised. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness."

Taking to his own Instagram profile, Chandler reposted the photo Bindi shared and praised his wife, writing, "You inspire me with your unwavering kindness and your ability to stand up for what is right. You are the strongest and most beautiful person inside and out. Grace has an amazing mama to look up to❤️"

Bindi and Chandler, 24, married on March 25, 2020. The couple welcomed Grace on their one-year wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, in honor of Father's Day on Sunday, Bindi dedicated a post to the "three most incredible fathers" in her life: her late dad, Steve Irwin, her husband and her father-in-law, Chris.

"Appreciation post for the three most incredible fathers in my life. My dad, my husband and my father-in-law," she captioned a series of photos of the men, below. "My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings. My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite. My father-in-law works tirelessly for his family and is always there with a word of encouragement. These extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much."

However, when a fan asked Bindi why she didn't mention her grandfather, Bob Irwin, in the post, Bindi shared a lengthy reply, in which she said detailed her relationship with her estranged grandfather, saying it's caused her "enormous pain." The "Crocodile Hunter" star described her relationship with Bob as "abusive."

"I really wish my entire family could spend time with Grace," she wrote in response to the fan on Facebook, per TMZ. "Unfortunately, my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family. Publicly he continues to claim that he wants to spend time with us while privately my entire life has been psychological abuse from him."

She continued, "He has returned gifts I've sent him after he opened them, he has ignored my correspondence and from the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me."

Bindi then claimed her grandfather "has never said a single kind word" to her.

"It breaks my heart but it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship," she said.

Bindi went on to add that her mom, Terri, writes to Bob and also "sends birthday and Christmas gifts to him with no response." She also claimed the family has been Bob's "financial support since 1992," saying they send him "funds every week."

"We built him a house on a beautiful property and will always do our best to ensure his well-being," she added.