Celebs Who Are First Time Moms This Mother's Day

These famous moms will be celebrating Mother's Day with their newborns

This past year, it seems like so many stars welcomed new additions to their family! While many famous families welcomed a brand new baby in the recent months, quite a few of these celebs happened to be first time moms. And becoming a parent for the first time means celebrating lots of exciting and important milestones, including their first Mother's Day!

From Gigi Hadid to Emma Stone and Sophie Turner, these celebs will all be cuddling up with their bundle of joy on May 9th...and every day after that! Here's to hoping they get the recognition they deserve!

Read on to discover who’s celebrating Mother’s Day for the first time this year...

1. Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, Willa, on July 22nd. While the couple have remained private about their newborn daughter, Sophie says that being a mom is her favorite job she’s had so far.

"I'm so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. It’s my favourite job I've ever had,” Sophie wrote on her Instagram story.

2. Katy Perry

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together on August 26th. They named little girl Daisy Dove, which Katy says means purity and peace. She later called Daisy “the greatest gift” she’s ever received.

“I made a conscious decision to become a mother, but I didn’t know until I became a mother that you have to strike a balance. [Motherhood is] all the clichés and more. Let me tell you as someone who has done and seen everything, there’s nothing better than having a beautiful, pure child. They’re just the epitome of love,” Katy told Elle.

3. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents to their first child in September, welcoming the little girl at home in Pennsylvania, surrounded by family. The couple named the baby girl Khai, which was derived from the Arabic for “the chosen one.”

“I had to dig deep, I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.’ I loved that,” Gigi said of her birthing experience.

4. Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed her first child with Chris Pratt on August 7th. The little girl was named Lyla Maria, with her middle name paying tribute to Katherine’s own mom, Maria Shriver. As for her first Mother’s Day, Katherine says she’s looking forward to a day with family.

"Mother's Day is such a big holiday in our family, of course, because we have an incredible mom. When I think of what my first Mother's Day hopefully will look like, it'll just be with our family and being able to honor my mom and then have an experience for me as a first mom is really exciting as well, so I just look forward to family time,” Katherine told ET.

5. Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones and her husband Charles Guard welcomed their first child in 2020, although she never revealed exactly when she gave birth. She says that having a baby in the middle of a pandemic was “scary” but it does have its upsides.

“Parenting is just a rollercoaster of fatigue, celebrating that you have got through each day at about 7:05 PM, and then realising you have to live your entire life between the hours of 7 and 10:30. You're pretty much removed from the world anyway in those first few months. And at least I don't have to feel a sense of missing out,” Felicity told The Times.

6. Nikki Bella

“Total Bellas” star Nikki Bella gave birth to her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev on July 31st. The little boy, named Matteo, was coincidentally born just a day before Nikki’s sister Brie welcomed her own baby. Nikki says becoming a mom has changed her outlook on self care.

“[Matteo’s] first. And if people around me don’t like that, are those people I want to be surrounded by?” Nikki said to SheKnows, adding, “I realized that living more simple is definitely self-care for me. I live that hustling lifestyle and I love it. I realized that all this stress I was carrying was just making me unhealthy in so many different ways.”

7. Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd surprised fans when she revealed she and her fiancé Austen Rydell welcomed their first child, a little boy named Kingston, in September. Billie says she always wanted to be a mom and her first baby came exactly when she expected.

"I've wanted to be a mom since I was two years old, I always had a plan. Like, literally when I was three, I'd tell you, 'I want, like, four kids. I want one at 28,' which is so weird 'cause I had Kingston at 28 and it ended up happening," Billie said on stepdad Bruce Bozzi’s podcast “Quarantined With Bruce.”

8. Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist gave birth to her first child with her husband Chris Wood sometime last September. The couple decided on the name Huxley for the little boy, who Melissa says is a “sweetheart.”

"He’s the best. I am loving being a parent. I love being a mom. He’s such a sweetheart...He’s already so big and every day I’m, like, crying because he’s gained half an ounce," Melissa said during an Instagram Live.

9. Lea Michele

In August, Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ever. While she recently revealed that she had a difficult and scary pregnancy, she says that having her son in her arms was such a relief.

"My little baby is such a fighter. I remember the minute I held him, the first thing I said to him I was like, 'You did so good,'" she said during Katherine Schwarzenegger’s "Before, During & After" Instagram series.

10. Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund became first time parents when they welcomed their son Rhodes on December 27th. Since settling into life as a new mom, Emma revealed what she wished she knew before giving birth.

"It's not something you'll always feel like you're getting right, but you will get better every day. When in doubt, just love your child and yourself," Emma told Violet Gray.

11. Bindi Irwin

Even though Bindi Irwin may not be celebrating Mother’s Day at the same time as Americans, she did become a first time mom when she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior on March 25th. The baby’s name pays tribute to both Bindi’s great-grandmother and her father, who was known as a Wildlife Warrior.

“She already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed,” Bindi wrote on Instagram.

12. Emma Stone

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary welcomed their first child on March 13th but have been exceptionally private about their new lives as parents. In fact, Emma never even officially announced her pregnancy! The couple have not yet spoken out about their new arrival but sources say that Emma is very excited about the baby.

13. Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore gave birth to her first child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith on February 20th. The couple decided on the name August Harrison and say they’ve already been loving life with the little boy.

“He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined,” Mandy wrote on her Instagram.

14. Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara welcomed her first child with Joaquin Phoenix in September, which they later announced in an op-ed about immigrant children being held after crossing the border into the United States. The couple named the little boy River, in honor of Joaquin’s brother, who passed away in 1993.

15. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty’s first child arrived on September 30th, after a relatively low key pregnancy. While they’ve been private about the little boy, and haven’t even revealed his name, Nicki says it’s been so fulfilling to become a mom.

“Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time,” Nicki wrote on her Instagram.

16. Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate and fiancé Ben Shattuck welcomed their first child into the world in December. The couple named the little girl Ida, which was derived from Jenny’s eastern European heritage.

"I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me. I feel really lucky and happy,” Jenny said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

17. Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington welcomed their first child sometime after sharing news of the pregnancy in September. Although they haven’t shared the name of their baby boy, the couple’s publicist confirmed that the duo is “very, very happy” about their new arrival.

18. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor gave birth to her first child with husband Daryl Sabara on February 8th. Meghan revealed that the little boy, whom they named Riley, had a rocky start and had to spend some time in the hospital but is doing well now.

"We had a rocky start.. but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy 💙 so lucky to be your mama sweet boy," Meghan wrote on Instagram.

19. Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee and David Foster announced the arrival of their first child together in February. A few weeks later, they revealed the baby boy was named Rennie, which has a long history in David’s family. Since welcoming their new addition, Katharine says her life has been changed.

"I'm a little bit tired here and there but I find times to nap. He's such a good little baby and I'm so in love...It's my greatest job I'll ever have,” Katharine said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

20. Constance Wu

Constance Wu and her boyfriend Ryan Kattner welcomed their first child some time in 2020, which a rep only confirmed months after she had given birth. The announcement about the couple’s new addition came as a surprise to fans as she never announced she was pregnant. Although she hasn’t opened up about life as a new mom, her rep says she’s “doing great” and is “so excited and happy.”