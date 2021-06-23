Allison Mack Gave Feds Disturbing Audio of Cult Leader Keith Raniere Discussing 'Branding' Women

Getty/HBO

Allison Mack provided authorities "significant evidence" to help convict NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, according to court documents.

On Monday, it was reported the former "Smallville" actress turned over disturbing audio recordings of Raniere detailing his "branding" ceremony for members of a subdivision of NXIVM called DOS (Dominus Obsequious Sororium), which was a secret sorority of "masters" and "slaves."

The DOS indoctrination culminated in a ceremony where "slaves" had their pelvic regions seared with the initials of Raniere.

While Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges related to the cult in 2019, she did not testify at Raniere's trial, nor was her cooperation made public until now.

"Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant, detailed and highly corroborated information which assisted the government in its prosecution," lawyers argued in the court documents.

In the transcripts of the recordings provided by Mack, Raniere asked her, "Do you think the person who's being branded should be completely nude and sort of held to the table like a, sort of almost like a sacrifice?"

After the former actress agreed with Raniere, he said the brandings should be videotaped to use as "collateral," suggesting "it probably should be a more vulnerable position type of a thing" with the women "laying on the back, legs slightly, or legs spread straight, like feet, feet being held to the side of the table."

“And the person should ask to be branded,” he continued. "Should say, 'Please brand me it would be an honor,' or something like that. 'An honor I want to wear for the rest of my life,' I don't know. And they should probably say that before they're held down, so it doesn't seem like they are being coerced."

Mack has also been accused of recruiting women to be part of DOS.

"As the Court is well aware, DOS was a secret organization led by Keith Raniere and comprised of 'masters' who recruited and commanded groups of 'slaves.' Allison Mack recruited her own 'slaves' by approaching young women and falsely describing DOS as a secret women's empowerment group or sorority while intentionally concealing Raniere's role in the organization," prosecutors argued in court memos.