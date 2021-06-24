Jamie Lee Curtis Says She 'Watched' Her Hollywood Parents 'Get Face and Neck Lifts'

Getty

The "Halloween Kills" star said Hollywood is a "humiliating and hard business."

Jamie Lee Curtis said she watched fame adversely affect her Hollywood icon parents while she grew up in the industry herself.

During an appearance on "PEOPLE in the 90s" podcast, the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh revealed she witnessed the lengths the pair would go to try and keep working in the business that made them famous.

"I'm the child of movie stars. I watched my parents get face lifts and neck lifts," the "Halloween Kills" star began. "I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish. And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people."

Curtis would peak in popularity after his turns in 1959's "Some Like It Hot" and 1960's "Spartacus," while Leigh would most be remembered for her part as Marion Crane in "Psycho" from 1960.

"Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous," Jamie Lee added. "And that for the rest of your life, you're famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention."

Following in her parents' footsteps, Jamie Lee carved out a name for herself in Tinseltown too, while still landing huge roles recently -- "Scream Queens," "Knives Out" -- after starring in 1978's "Halloween."

"I wanted to be mindful, as the daughter of stars," she explained. "And so, I was hedging my bets, 'cause I don't want to be the person pining away for work and not getting it. It's humiliating and it's a hard business. It's all about what you look like."