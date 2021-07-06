Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Brother Benjamin One Year from the Last Time She Saw Him

Instagram

Keough says the two didn't hug "properly" at the time because of Covid.

Riley Keough honored her late brother Benjamin, one year to the day she last saw him alive.

On Monday, July 5, the "Zola" actress and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley shared a selfie with her brother to her Instagram Story, along with a message ahead of the one-year anniversary of his death by suicide on July 12, 2020.

"A year ago this morning was the last time I got to see you," Keough captioned the post. "I didn't hug you properly because I thought you had covid. I wish I'd hugged you properly."

She added, "I miss you every day."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Shortly after her brother's death, Riley posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, saying Benjamin was "too sensitive for this harsh world."

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me," Riley captioned a compilation of photos. "You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart," she continued. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

She later revealed she got a tribute tattoo to honor Benjamin. The ink, which is on her collarbone, features the words "Benjamin Storm" in cursive.

Benjamin and Riley are the only children of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. Their grandparents are, of course, Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie also shares 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.