Gayle King Says She's Banning Unvaccinated Family Members from Thanksgiving

CBS

The TV host made the revelation while speaking with Dr. Fauci about the coronavirus Delta variant.

Gayle King revealed she won't be inviting family members over for a holiday celebration unless they are vaccinated.

During a discussion on Monday with Dr. Fauci for "CBS This Morning," the TV host made it clear she is still taking the pandemic very seriously after Fauci reiterated the importance of getting a shot as the coronavirus continues to spread.

"Dr. Fauci, I don't know many more times you can say to people 'Listen, it will save your life,'" King said. "I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I'm now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation."

"That's how strongly I'm taking what you're saying."

In the U.S., 48% of the population, or 159.5 million people, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This isn't the first time Gayle has spoken out about the importance of getting vaccinated, as she told Stephen Colbert it was her "superpower."

"I was so afraid to leave the house," she said of her time in quarantine. "We were broadcasting from here, so I'd literally go from my bedroom to the TV room to the kitchen to the bedroom to the TV room. For excitement I'd go stand in the living room and wave at the birds! 'Hi, birds! Hi!' I was so afraid."