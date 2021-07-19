Britney Spears Appears to Take Aim at 'Mean Ass' Jamie Lynn Again on Instagram

Instagram

The post comes just one day after Britney slammed her sister for her lack of support amid her conservatorship battle.

Britney Spears appeared to take aim at her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in a new Instagram post on Sunday evening.

It all began earlier in the day when Jamie Lynn shared a trio of selfies in front of a mirror rocking a red dress in some kind or makeup or wardrobe room. She captioned the picture, "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit ✌🏻❤️."

About 10 hours later, Britney seemed to reference the post and its caption with a post of her own -- sharing a video showing herself dancing to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy."

Her caption: "May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today .... PS RED 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!! Pssss … this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance 💃 … if you don’t like it ... don’t watch it 🍒🍒🍒 !!!!!"

With both posts starting out similarly, many of Britney's supporters started flooding her comments with messages making it clear they believe she was talking directly to her sister. Jamie Lynn, meanwhile, eventually changed the caption on her post to simply say, "✌🏻❤️."

This latest posts comes after Spears called out Jamie Lynn even more clearly on Saturday, addressing her and her father alongside a meme reading "Take me as I am or kiss my ass, eat s--- and step on LEGOs."

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think," she captioned the post. "I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f---ing spa."

"And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit!!!!" she continued, before bringing up Jamie Lynn specifically. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!"

"This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try!!!!"