Surreal Life Reboot Casts Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz and More

"The Surreal Life" is returning to showcase the zany lifestyles of some of our favorite celebrities.

On Wednesday, VH1 announced it would be bringing back the reality show that originally ran for six seasons from 2003 to 2006.

The new cast of eight -- Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, August Alsina, C.J. Perry, Kim Coles and Manny MUA -- will embark on a "wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways," according to a press release from the network.

"'The Surreal Life' is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television," president of content and chief creative officer at MTV Entertainment Group Nina L. Diaz added in a statement. "We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere."

The first season of the show -- which featured MC Hammer, Corey Feldman, Gabrielle Carteris and more -- aired on the WB Network before moving to VH1. Spin-offs included "Strange Love" (which led to "Flavor of Love." "Rock of Love" and "I Love New York"), "My Fair Brady" and "Fame Games."