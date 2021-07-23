Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make It Instagram Official ... on Leah Remini's Page

BACKGRID

Remini shared a photo with the couple from her recent birthday party -- the first posed photo that's been shared since they reunited.

While the paparazzi have been having a field day with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance, the two have been pretty low-key about their relationship on their own social media pages.

Though they haven't shared anything together just yet, a professional, posed photo of the two still found its way to Instagram this week -- all thanks to J.Lo's longtime best friend Leah Remini. Late last night, Remini shared a Throwback Thursday video to her birthday celebrations "not that long ago" on June 15th and, among the many photos in the slideshow, was one with Ben and Jen.

Their photobooth shot pops up at the :33 mark above, with Ben in the middle of the two friends, arm around each of them. The women, meanwhile, both have a hand on his chest.

"Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday," Remini captioned the post. "I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can't thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me."

"It's been an interesting year, so this birthday meant a lot for many reasons.

I love you family, I love you friends that have become family," she added, before thanking everyone who helped with the event, including famed event planner Mindy Weiss.

Affleck and Lopez previously dated from 2002 - 2004, after meeting on the set of "Gigli." They even got engaged, before calling it off. Shortly after Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year, she and Affleck started being spotted together all over Los Angeles -- even hanging out together with Lopez's kids and house hunting.

.@hodakotb catches up with @JLo and @Lin_Manuel, who are re-releasing their charity single “Love Make the World” to mark the five-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting. pic.twitter.com/2s971yOSl2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 20, 2021 @TODAYshow

J.Lo was actually asked about their relationship earlier this week during an awkward moment on "TODAY" -- but dodged the question with ease.

"You look happy, I have known you for years," said Hoda. "I am happy," Jen replied, "I'm always happy when you see me Hoda."

"You look happier. I have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I'm like, 'She looks happier. She looks happier.' Are we happier?" asked Hoda, as Miranda mimed eating popcorn awaiting her response.