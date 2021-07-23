Kevin Hart Repays 'Llama Drama' Prank by Blasting Nick Cannon's Real Phone Number on Billboards

Instagram/Getty

Kevin took out billboards in LA, NY and Atlanta after Nick had bought him a llama for his birthday.

We officially have a new prank war on our hands, but this one has quickly escalated to genuinely crazy levels after Kevin Hart took out billboards publicly blasting Nick Cannon's real phone number.

"For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon," read the billboards. In small print above Nick's actual phone number, Kevin had written, "Hey guys! here is his cell #."

In case there was any uncertainty as to why he was doing it, Kevin included a shot of him with the llama Nick had pranked him with on his birthday.

There's a double-meaning behind Kevin's prank, too, as it also works as potential viral marketing for his own upcoming film, "Fatherhood."

It's also a clear nod to the fact that Nick has fathered four children with three different women in the past year. One June 23, he welcomed Zen with Alyssa Scott. Just nine days prior on June 14, he welcomed twins Zion Mixolydion and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

These births came six months after he and Brittany Bell welcomed their daughter, Powerful Queen. He and Bell also have a four-year-old son, Golden, while Nick has ten-year-old twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe.

Nick quickly picked up on Kevin's prank as he apparently had to keep picking up his phone. Taking to his own Instagram Stories, Nick made his feelings very clear by posting a shot of Kevin's post with his initial response, "You dirty Muthaf-----!!!"

He then proved Kevin had gotten the number exactly right by adding, "My phone won't stop ringing!!!" with another choice word for his friend. Later slides certainly appeared to show him taking random calls from fans -- in what appeared to be a non-stop stream.

You can check out Nick's birthday prank that started this epic battle below as we all wait to see what the next move is...