Lil Nas X Drops Nude Prison Dance Sequence in New Music Video with Jack Harlow Spoofing Nike Lawsuit

Columbia

In the NSFW video for "Industry Baby," Nas is sentenced to hard time after the lawsuit with Nike over his controversial Satan Shoes.

Art imitates life inspires art, and Lil Nas X gets to dance naked in a prison scene.

The Grammy-winner joined forces with Jack Harlow to send up his Nike "Satan Shoes" controversy in his new music video for "Industry Baby."

As the clip progresses, we see Nas settling into prison life, embracing stereotypes like turned-out pockets, scars, tattoos and working out in the yard. And then, with an assist from Harlow, Nas recreates one of the most iconic moments from "The Shawshank Redemption."

By the time Harlow takes over the lyric, things have escalated into a full-blown riot and dance sequence. There's also a very fun cameo by Colton Haynes that features footage from "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

The music video and song blasts Nas' critics and naysayers for the blatant sexuality of his music videos (including "Montero"). So of course he simply ratcheted it up to NSFW by doing an entire dance bit in the nude with nude dancers ... yes, things were censored, but barely.

Three days prior to the release of this video, Nas set the stage with a "Prelude" clip where he proved his diversity as a performer by taking on multiple rolls, including the stern judge who sentences him to five years in prison over the lawsuit between him and Nike.

Nas also portrays himself as the defendant, as well as both attorneys and even a juror in the case where he's ultimately sentenced to prison after he admits that he's gay.

"What does this have to do with the shoes?" he responds after he's first asked. Nas the juror was perhaps the loudest in saying they need to lock him up and throw away the key!