Justin Timberlake Explains Why He Rejected Lance Bass' FaceTime Call

It looks like the "SexyBack" singer had a good reason for not answering his former bandmate's FaceTime call.

Justin Timberlake is sharing the reason why he rejected Lance Bass' FaceTime call.

It all began last week when Lance, 42, participated in the "I'm Too Busy" social media challenge and pranked his former NSYNC band members. In the clip, the singer FaceTimed Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Justin. When Joey, Chris and JC each answered the phone, Lance told them that he was "busy" and needed to call them back later. However, when Lance FaceTimed Justin, the "SexyBack" singer declined to answer the call.

"What the..." Lance said in the clip.

"They just won't leave me alone! Don't they know how busy I am?? Jeez. #BoybandWars #NSYNC #FYP #TooBusy #DidYouJustDenyMe," he captioned the TikTok video.

Lance -- who is expecting twins via surrogate with his husband Michael Turchin -- shared the video on his Instagram over the weekend in honor of the 20th anniversary of the NSYNC album "Celebrity."

Justin commented on the clip, revealing why he didn't answer his former bandmate's FaceTime call. The Grammy winner alluded that he was busy with fatherhood duties.

"Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro.😂😂😂," wrote Justin, who shares two sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1, with wife Jessica Biel.

"Touché!" Lance replied back.

The star went on to post another TikTok video on his Instagram account on Sunday. In the video, Lance participated in the popular TikTok trend, in which a person uses the green screen filter and inserts themselves into a video of a group of men dancing.

"When JT finally responds to my text..." Lance wrote on the video, adding in the caption, "It's the little things."

The podcast host also posted the clip to his Instagram Story, alongside a screenshot of Justin's comment he wrote in response to Lance's other video.

Meanwhile, when Lance posted the "I'm Too Busy" TikTok last week, he responded to several fans who reacted to Justin not picking up the phone, with one user asking if the two are "still close."

"lol. We are all still close. Brothers forever!" he wrote in response to the fan.