Mystery as Texas Firefighter Dies on First Night of Wedding Anniversary Trip to Mexico — and 3 Different Explanations Are Given

Authorities say he choked to death climbing in a bathroom window of the wrong hotel; his family claim he was kidnapped and murdered.

A Texas firefighter has been killed in Mexico — and three different explanations have been given for his death.

Elijah Snow was found dead at a hotel resort in Cancun last Monday, after the first night of his ten-year wedding anniversary trip with his wife.

Mexican authorities say he choked to death after getting caught while trying to climb in the bathroom window of a different hotel; however his family believe he was kidnapped and murdered.

The exact location of his death has not been confirmed; Daily Mail reports he was staying at the all-inclusive Royalton Chic Suites Cancun — but that is not where he died.

The victim's father-in-law Randy Elledge told CBS DFW that the couple were enjoying drinks at the beachfront hotel's lobby bar. His wife went back to the room, but Snow stayed behind.

When she woke up at about 4 AM, she realized he still hadn't returned.

She began searching the hotel for him, only to be told at 8:30 AM he had been found dead at the vacant resort next door, possibly after falling between two walls.

According to the Quintana Roo state attorney general's office, forensic experts later determined Snow died of mechanical asphyxia due to thoracic-abdominal compression.

"He was trapped in a window when trying to enter a bathroom and due to the height he could not support (himself with) his feet as the upper part of his body was stuck," it wrote.

It added that while it will continue to investigate, it found no signs of violence at the scene, and that everything seemed to indicate it was an accident.

While it did not confirm the address of the hotel, several reports claim it was 10 miles from where Snow was staying, a 30-minute drive away.

Unhappy with the investigation, Snow's family hired a local attorney, who managed to obtain photographs of the scene — which they claim show evidence he was kidnapped and murdered.

According to Elledge, the post-mortem photos show the father-of-two was beaten over most of his body, except his head and face. He believes he was intentionally suffocated to death.

"You’re supposed to be safe there," he told the outlet. "You're at your resort, all-inclusive, and have no intentions of leaving so you'll be safe. And you're not safe there."

Arlington Professional Firefighters described Snow to NBC DFW as "an outstanding firefighter as well as a dedicated public servant," who had served with them eight years.