Celebs Fire Back After Piers Morgan Drags Simone Biles for Pulling Out of Olympics

"Sorry Simone Biles, but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you're not having 'fun,'" wrote the British commentator.

Hollywood came to the defense of superstar athlete Simone Biles after Piers Morgan criticized her for dropping out of the Olympics.

On Wednesday, the most decorated American gymnast-- with six Olympic medals to her name -- decided to forgo the individual events after opting out of the team events the night before to focus on her mental health.

While the shocking move garnered praise from most fans and followers who called it brave and a sign of true leadership, the British TV personality decided to slam the 24-year-old icon's decision.

Athletes are now deemed more courageous, inspiring & heroic if they lose or quit then if they win or tough it out, which is ridiculous.

I blame Twitter’s virtue-signallers for fuelling this culture of celebrating weakness. The real world doesn’t think like that. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 27, 2021 @piersmorgan

"Are 'mental health issues' now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke," he tweeted Tuesday night. "Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time. Kids need strong role models not this nonsense."

And he wrote a scathing essay the following day, with the headline, "Sorry Simone Biles, but there's nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you're not having 'fun' – you let down your team-mates, your fans and your country."

While Twitter lit up to drag Piers in support of Simone, celebrities put their own spin on social media to clap back at the former CNN host's vitriol.

hey Piers, you couldn't even begin to conceive of what it could possibly feel like to be an athlete at that level with that amount of pressure. sit down. you're impulse to stir the pot is not only routine but terribly unbecoming and boring. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) July 28, 2021 @elijahwood

Not surprised to see this from the likes of ⁦⁦@piersmorgan⁩ A person (I use that term lightly) that sits on his brains and criticizes people for a living. ⁦@Simone_Biles⁩ is a hero. She stood up for herself in a very difficult position. https://t.co/djmKA4uqe9 — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) July 28, 2021 @TheOnlyEdAsner

It’s amazing that women get called “emotional” when I have never seen more men throwing tantrums about Simone Biles. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 28, 2021 @chelseahandler

"hey Piers, you couldn't even begin to conceive of what it could possibly feel like to be an athlete at that level with that amount of pressure. sit down. you're impulse to stir the pot is not only routine but terribly unbecoming and boring," wrote Elijah Wood.

"Up" actor Ed Asner posted, "Not surprised to see this from the likes of ⁦⁦@piersmorgan. A person (I use that term lightly) that sits on his brains and criticizes people for a living. ⁦@Simone_Biles is a hero. She stood up for herself in a very difficult position."

And one of Piers' more outspoken critics, Chelsea Handler, chimed in by tweeting, "It's amazing that women get called 'emotional' when I have never seen more men throwing tantrums about Simone Biles."

Again, please let @piersmorgan (who is so “heroic and brave” that he blocked me) know that I said he’s a gutless degenerate of a misogynistic hypocrite and to go fuck himself ‘cuz clearly no one else will. Thanks! 👍🏻 https://t.co/GbKkQr1w13 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 28, 2021 @richardmarx

If @piersmorgan successfully attempts one cartwheel on a live broadcast, I will pretend to consider his thoughts on Simone Biles. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 28, 2021 @cmclymer

I assure you that Simone Biles helped more people who are suffering from depression and anxiety in one day than Tucker Carlson, Clay Travis, Matt Walsh, and Piers Morgan have in their lifetimes. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 28, 2021 @tonyposnanski

So, to sum up today’s big Simone Biles debate, snowflake Twitter is 100% adamant that walking out on teammates at work is brave, strong, inspiring and iconic - and anyone who does it should be celebrated as one of the world’s great heroes….

Good to know. 👇 pic.twitter.com/HclTrBbfY3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 28, 2021 @piersmorgan

Brianna Keilar dragging the shit out of Piers Morgan this morning is EVERYTHING!😩😭😂😍🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/tHYce9D8NB — KIMetal | Black Rock-Her (@KimMetalGuitars) July 28, 2021 @KimMetalGuitars