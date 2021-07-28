Celebs Fire Back After Piers Morgan Drags Simone Biles for Pulling Out of Olympics

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty

"Sorry Simone Biles, but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you're not having 'fun,'" wrote the British commentator.

Hollywood came to the defense of superstar athlete Simone Biles after Piers Morgan criticized her for dropping out of the Olympics.

On Wednesday, the most decorated American gymnast-- with six Olympic medals to her name -- decided to forgo the individual events after opting out of the team events the night before to focus on her mental health.

While the shocking move garnered praise from most fans and followers who called it brave and a sign of true leadership, the British TV personality decided to slam the 24-year-old icon's decision.

"Are 'mental health issues' now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke," he tweeted Tuesday night. "Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time. Kids need strong role models not this nonsense."

And he wrote a scathing essay the following day, with the headline, "Sorry Simone Biles, but there's nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you're not having 'fun' – you let down your team-mates, your fans and your country."

While Twitter lit up to drag Piers in support of Simone, celebrities put their own spin on social media to clap back at the former CNN host's vitriol.

"hey Piers, you couldn't even begin to conceive of what it could possibly feel like to be an athlete at that level with that amount of pressure. sit down. you're impulse to stir the pot is not only routine but terribly unbecoming and boring," wrote Elijah Wood.

"Up" actor Ed Asner posted, "Not surprised to see this from the likes of ⁦⁦@piersmorgan. A person (I use that term lightly) that sits on his brains and criticizes people for a living. ⁦@Simone_Biles is a hero. She stood up for herself in a very difficult position."

And one of Piers' more outspoken critics, Chelsea Handler, chimed in by tweeting, "It's amazing that women get called 'emotional' when I have never seen more men throwing tantrums about Simone Biles."

Keep reading for more reactions, below.

24 Hollywood Co-Stars Who Did NOT Get Along on Set View Photos
Everett Collection

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.