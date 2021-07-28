Florida Woman Arrested for Keeping Autistic Girl in Metal and Wood Cage

Brevard County Sheriff's Office

The girl would scream to be let out of the cage every morning, according to the arrest report.

A Florida woman was arrested on Sunday after authorities accused her of keeping a young autistic girl in a metal and wood cage.

Melissa Doss, 43, of Palm Bay was charged with three felony charges of child neglect and one count of child abuse, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the weekend, neighbors called police to inform them of an "unknown child inside the back patio" of their home, per the Orlando Sentinel. The responding officer was able to determine the young girl lived next door, was nonverbal and had a disability, with officials later stating she was severely autistic.

Investigators confronted Doss, who she said she had fallen asleep and had not known the child had left the home, per the outlet. She also wouldn't let police inside her home. When police were called later the same day after the girl was found in the neighbor's porch once again, Doss told them she was "at the end of her rope," according to WESH NEWS.

The following day, child protective services arrived at Doss' residence where they found the house to be covered in trash with no part of the floor visible. The ceilings were missing or collapsing and the "immediate smell of feces and urine was strongly present." After police determined there were no working bathrooms, Doss admitted "they use the restroom in a bucket and throw the waste in the backyard," per the outlet.

The officers then found a cage made out of metal and wood next to Doss' bed, which Doss said was used to keep the girl inside the house at night. A blanket and pillow were inside the makeshift enclosure. Officers were told the child screams in the morning until Doss would open the cage and let her out.

Doss appeared before a judge on Monday where her bail was set at $22,500, according to county records.