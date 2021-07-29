Rebel Wilson Reveals What Kickstarted Her 65-Pound Weight Loss

Instagram

Wilson says she was "actually a bit offended" by a conversation with her doctor.

2020 was a "Year of Health" for Rebel Wilson -- but the actress admits that hearing she could be "healthier" from her doctor was initially off-putting.

Since beginning her weight loss journey, the "Pitch Perfect" star has dropped 65 pounds and, in a recent Instagram Live, revealed what inspired her journey.

"That is such a massive question, but I'm going to try to answer it for you," she said when a fan asked why she started to lose weight. "It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier.'"

"I was actually a bit offended," Wilson continued. "I thought that even though I was bigger, I was pretty healthy."

Wilson went on to say that conversation was "kind of" what sparked her fitness adventure. "If I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and have the eggs be a better quality," she added, "So that's what, at first, it wasn't even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me really."

The 41-year-old actress gave some insight into her fertility struggles back in May, after sharing a selfie of herself at the beach.

"😞 I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," she captioned the image.

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya," she added. "The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

She later thanked fans for their overwhelming support.

"I can't tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today," she said in an update on her post. "Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place."