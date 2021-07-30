Kelly Dodd Issues Apology For Transphobic Cameo Video, Claims She's Was 'Unfamiliar' with Pronouns

Instagram

"I accept everyone for who they want to be and who they believe themselves to be and I don't hate on anyone."

Kelly Dodd has issued an apology after she made transphobic comments in a Cameo video.

Earlier this week, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum came under fire for a Cameo video she made for a fan named Jennifer, whose preferred pronouns -- she/her -- were apparently listed in the video request.

"Jennifer, so they switched up this Cameo bulls--- right. And they say, 'This is Jennifer "she/her."' I don't get this," Dodd, 45, said in the clip. "You're either a boy or a girl, OK?"

"You're born a girl or a boy," she added. "I don't get it. You're Jennifer. I'm sorry, I don't give a f--- OK? I'm already fired."

The reality star -- who was paid $100 to make the video -- proceeded to wish Jennifer a happy birthday before she noted that she was at a "billion-dollar house" that had "no food," saying it was "kind of f----- up." Dodd went on to applaud Jennifer that she had a daughter who was going to medical school, adding that her own daughter "can't even f------ turn the doorknob" and is a "lazy a--."

Dodd concluded with a laugh, "I'm off the show, so thank you for giving this to me."

After the Bravo alum received criticism over her remarks in the video, she took to social media on Thursday to issue an apology. Dodd shared a video in which she expressed regret over her comments, claiming she had never seen pronouns listed on Cameo. She also stressed that she's "not transphobic" and "accept[s] everyone for who they are."

"I need to address my Cameo controversy. I realize I have a habit of offending people and apparently I've done it again," she began in the clip, above. "Here's the thing, I've been doing Cameos now for two years and I never saw the pronoun thing before. This was the first time I saw a reference of he/him/she/they/them. I grew up, I grew up in Arizona with people [who] were born a boy and a girl and maybe a hermaphrodite here and there. But that's how I grew up. I grew up that way and so did everybody in my era. That's what I'm used to."

She continued, "When I was reading the Cameo I saw the pronouns and we'd been drinking and I was just reacting in my own raw and unfiltered way. I want to be very, very clear about this. That I accept everyone for who they are. I accept everyone for who they want to be and who they believe themselves to be and I don't hate on anyone. I'm not transphobic. I was just unfamiliar with the language."

"In the same way people want me to be tolerant of them, I only ask you to be tolerant of me," Dodd added. "I do have very strong opinions and you may not agree with them in the same way that I might not agree with your opinions."

"That's what makes America great," she said. "We may have disagreements right? That doesn't make me a bad person. If you want me to be tolerant, then you also need to be tolerant of me. That's only fair."