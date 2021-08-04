Charlize Theron Shares Rare Video of Daughters August and Jackson on Vacation

Getty

Charlize Theron gave her daughters the spotlight in a rare social media post this week, as the trio enjoyed some fun in the sun.

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old actress posted a video to Instagram showing her, 6-year-old daughter August and 9-year-old daughter Jackson leaping into the ocean from the top of a large yacht. "Me and my girls 4 life," she captioned the slow-motion footage showing their group jump from the boat, Theron holding their hands as they took the plunge.

The three are currently on vacation in Greece -- and clearly having one helluva time.

"Yeah, baby. Get it. Love," wrote Chelsea Handler -- while Selma Blair added, "Heaven. Right here. Beauties."

Theron usually keeps a pretty low profile when it comes to her two children, who she adopted in 2012 and 2015. She last shared some photos with them back in September 2020, in celebration of National Daughters Day.

Theron recently opened up about how she "struggled mentally" through the adoption process in an April 2021 interview with Elle.

"Some of my lowest points in my life were dealing with the first time I filed; it really took an emotional toll," she explained. "There were so many situations that didn't work out, and you'd get attached and have all your hopes up and then just get crushed."

She also talked a bit about raising two Black girls and the conversations she's prepared to have about race.