Disney World Reveals First Teaser for Galactic Starcruiser — and the Price Will Make You Choke on Your Blue Milk

Disney

Prices start at just $5,999 for a family of four — and that's just the standard cabin.

Disney's Galactic Starcruiser is ready to take on passengers — but the prices won't fill you with a new hope.

The first teaser for Disney World's brand new two-night fully immersive Star Wars experience revealed itself on Wednesday morning, and it looks impressive... most impressive.

Guests are invited to stay aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, where they will get to undergo lightsaber training, compete in droid racing, learn Sabaac and even play in a tournament, all while interacting with Star Wars characters in a choose-your-own-adventure style storyline that will unfold over the two days.

‘We’re Gonna Save the Galaxy’: Check out the first commercial for Star Wars: #GalacticStarcruiser, opening in spring 2022 at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort. 💫 Then, head over to the Disney Parks Blog for a closer look: https://t.co/gpFLknPdmS pic.twitter.com/3NOYKfqnLM — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 4, 2021 @DisneyParks

While the sample itinerary is enough to make a rancor's mouth water, the price tag certainly isn't.

Starting price for a family of four is $5,999 — and that's just for a "standard cabin". On a weeknight.

No prices yet for the fancier "Galaxy Class" or "Grand Captain" suites, although the standard does boast some out-of-this-world exclusive amenities, such as "mini refrigerator, hair dryer, in-cabin safe, phone with voicemail messaging, and interactive TV".

While the excitable family readying to save the galaxy in the trailer are decked out in some pretty fancy Jedi robes, the website FAQ encourages people to dress up — suggesting outfits and costumes will not be included.

Luckily, "If your wardrobe is currently limited to a single planet, Star Wars galaxy apparel is available in-advance from shopDisney or on the ship."

And while food and beverages are included — alcohol is not.

Needless to say, fans on Twitter were both excited and dismayed at the same time.

Yes, I want to “ride” the Galactic Starcruiser…badly. I’m a total Star Wars nerd from birth but, good grief, that’s a RIDICULOUS price tag. Disney works hard to bury the price behind 127 different clicks but let me save you the trouble & provide you with the basic money needed: pic.twitter.com/t43h8nuh4U — R.I.P.cot Center 🌐 (@RIPcotCenter) August 4, 2021 @RIPcotCenter

the people who can afford a stay on the galactic starcruiser pic.twitter.com/0kxa8fHgxt — jessa⁷ (@directedbyrian) August 4, 2021 @directedbyrian

To quote @Disney: The pricing “is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” #ScarlettJohansson #StarWars #GalacticStarcruiser https://t.co/WjNUykjsnH — Jen Heiser ⛱ (@JenniferHeiser) August 4, 2021 @JenniferHeiser

The families that can afford Galactic Starcruiser aren’t going to be able to disconnect from their work for the two days of LARPing required to have a full experience. Imagine taking a business call in the middle of an interrogation with the first order. — Bretlocicoaster Castle (@Schmoofy) August 4, 2021 @Schmoofy

I do believe those Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser prices are the STARTING prices, for, um, weekdays. So, yeaaa. — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) August 4, 2021 @AliciaStella

every dad on Galactic Starcruiser is going to be wearing this pic.twitter.com/ACZvvBo5Ii — Phil ‎• The Horizoneer (@TheHorizoneer) August 4, 2021 @TheHorizoneer

People taking out another mortgage on their house to do the 2 day Galactic Starcruiser Star Wars hotel — The Green Party Knight (@colonelnemo) August 4, 2021 @colonelnemo

LOL, A room at the grand resort for me the wife and two kids for two nights - $1,040.



A room on the Galactic Starcruiser for two nights - $7,000. — Max (@DroidArbiter) August 4, 2021 @DroidArbiter

2 more years of college or 1 night on the Galactic Starcruiser?🤔💰💰💰 — CliffeCritiques (@CliffeCritiques) August 4, 2021 @CliffeCritiques

For those galactic starcruiser prices I might as well charter a yacht on

below deck — Lucas Lukester (@LucasUT) August 4, 2021 @LucasUT

We all knew #GalacticStarcruiser would be expensive but damn, those prices are borderline criminal. DI$NEY really outdid themselves this time. — Joseph Dredd TIMtation™ (@AvoidTIMtation) August 4, 2021 @AvoidTIMtation

This…whole thing is not my vibe. Such a niche experience, so expensive, and I already have second hand embarrassment from knowing you have to act like it’s real for two days 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/THTfZjRUHX — chelsea (@chezzads_) August 4, 2021 @chezzads_