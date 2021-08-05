Kathy Griffin Recovering from Lung Removal Surgery: 'Hello Tylenol, My New Best Friend'

Getty

Griffin said the surgery "was a little more than I had anticipated."

Kathy Griffin is in recovery after having part of her left lung removed in her battle against lung cancer.

On Wednesday night, the comedian said her recent surgery, "to be honest," was "a little more than I had anticipated." Following her stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis, she went under the knife earlier this week and "everything went well, per her doctor," a rep for Griffin told PEOPLE.

"Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!" Griffin continued last night.

"The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my life and overdosed on prescription pills," she continued. "With one a year clear and drug free, I know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills. Y'Know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be ok."

Griffin's comments were flooded with well wishes from famous faces.

"You got this Kathy you are going to do great," wrote Andie MacDowell, while Debra Messing added, "Kathy you've GOT THIS. You are a warrior. And I'm proud of you. You are an inspiration."

Mariska Hargitay also wrote, "You got this," before Marc Jacobs commented, "One day at a time." Added Camryn Manheim: "You are a warrior Kathy. You got this. I hope you feel the sea of love crashing on your shores." Rosanna Arquette also wrote, "Love you Kathy. proud of you."

Griffin first disclosed her diagnosis on Monday.

"I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed," she began. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!"

Saying the doctors were "very optimistic," Griffin added that there would "hopefully" be no chemotherapy or radiation required after surgery and she should "have normal function with my breathing."