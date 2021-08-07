Dixie D'Amelio Admits Lyric Flub Was 'Part Publicity Stunt': 'Y'all Just Keep Falling For It'

YouTube

"I know how the internet works a little bit. Like, I kind of know what I'm doing."

With 54 million followers on TikTok, Dixie D'Amelio probably won't be getting backlash for saying she knows "how the internet works a little bit."

But she could find herself in some hot water after admitting a mix-up in one of her lyrics was "part publicity stunt."

The drama all started after she released a clip of her new single "Psycho," as fans were left scratching their heads wondering if the social media darling was saying "shyco" or "shy girl" instead of the track name, per Dexerto.

When the song was finally fully released, the pronunciation appeared to be corrected, which brought on speculation that the flub was merely for attention.

"The demo of the song was super autotuned," Dixie explained during a YouTube interview posted on Thursday. "It had a thing where it sounded like it said 'shyco.' So we replicated that for the real song, so it was like 'Yeah it's cool, people will get it.' People didn't get it. So we changed it, but it's still in the end of the song."

Later in a segment called 'Setting the Record Straight," Dixie responded to a fan who wrote on her timeline, "She fixed the 'shyco' i wonder if it was just a publicity stunt."

"It was part publicity stunt," she admitted with a smile. "I just know how the internet works a little bit. Like, I kind of know what I'm doing. I mean I did the same with 'F---boy,' and we did that with 'One Whole Day.'"

"And y'all just keep falling for it," she joked.