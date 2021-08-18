Alex Rodriguez on Jennifer Lopez Split: 'I Had Five Years of an Incredible Life'

Getty

A-Rod says he's in a "great place" after the breakup.

Alex Rodriguez is focused on positivity following his very public split from former fiancee Jennifer Lopez.

In an interview with ET four months after the two called it quits, the 46-year-old former New York Yankee said he and his daughters -- Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 -- are looking back at that chapter of his life with J.Lo as a learning experience.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" he told the outlet.

"So I'm in a great place," he added. "I'm so grateful for where God and and and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

The interview comes after Lopez scrubbed all photos of Rodriguez from her Instagram account and unfollowed him.

The two began dating in 2017, moved in together with each of their kids and got engaged in 2019. In 2020, however, they called off the engagement and went their separate ways. Post-split, Rodriguez has been living it up in St. Tropez and Las Vegas, where he was recently seen dancing at Omnia nightclub surrounded by women.

Lopez, meanwhile, has since rekindled her romance with another former fiancé, Ben Affleck.

Affleck and Lopez previously dated from 2002 - 2004, after meeting on the set of "Gigli." They even got engaged, before calling it off. Shortly after the A-Rod split, she and Affleck started being spotted together all over Los Angeles -- even hanging out together with Lopez's kids and house hunting.

The two made things Instagram official on her 52nd birthday, when Lopez shared a photo of them kissing in a slideshow of images from her France getaway.