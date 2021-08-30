HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton's Husband Marcus Killed In Motorcycle Accident

Instagram

"I'm no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain."

HGTV's "Design Star: Next Gen" winner Carmeon Hamilton's husband Marcus has died. He was 37.

The interior designer, lifestyle blogger and winner of the "Design Star" spinoff's recent first season shared the devastating news with her followers on Sunday evening.

"To my extended Internet family, it is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away," wrote Hamilton, 35. "I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon."

"I'm no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can't describe," she continued. "I'm now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second. I can't bring myself to figure out Davin's and my next step, because there shouldn't be a need for one."

The couple's son, Davin, recently started the seventh grade.

"But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we've worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing," Hamilton continued. "Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived."

"I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss. I love you peeps," she concluded.

Among the many comments offering condolences came one from the official HGTV account, which wrote, "Sending love from the entire HGTV family."

"Carmeon, there are no words for what you must be going through," wrote HGTV's Breegan Jane. "I am incredibly sorry for your loss. While I didn't know him, it was clear that he was a bright light. I'm sending you so much love. Please know we are all thinking of you. ❤️"

Added Jasmine Roth: "Carmeon, there aren't words. So so sorry for your loss."

On Marcus' 37th birthday back in July, Carmeon called him "the love of my life and backbone of our family!"

In May, she said the two were coming up on their 10th year of marriage and 15th year together overall. At the time, she expressed excitement over having the opportunity to "marry him all over again in a couple months" -- and adding, "It's going to be epic!"