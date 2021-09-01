Bravo Stars Pay Tribute After NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Leakes Dies of Cancer

Getty

Andy Cohen, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and even Nicki Minaj shared their condolences upon hearing the sad news.

Celebrities sent their condolences and paid tribute after NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, died at the age of 66 following his battle with colon cancer.

On Wednesday, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" vet's publicist, Ernest Dukes, confirmed the sad news in a statement.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," said Dukes. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 1, 2021 @Andy

Bravo stars quickly took to social media to show support for the Leakes family, as Andy Cohen was one of the first to respond with a tweet.

"I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man," he wrote. "I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."

Cynthia Bailey shared a snap of herself with Gregg, captioning it, "Heartbroken. So many good times & so many amazing memories. Gregg was always so loving, funny & kind. So blessed to have had him in my life. Sending my heartfelt condolences to @NeNeLeakes and her family. Thinking of you & my heart and prayers are with you. 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾"

NeNe's former "RHOA" costar Porsha Williams followed with a few photos on Instagram, writing, "Truly heartbreaking news 💔 Love and prayers for dear Nene & the Leakes family 🙏🏾 #Speechless 💔 🥺We love you Greg #FuckCancer."

Heartbroken💔

So many good times & so many amazing memories. Gregg was always so loving, funny & kind. So blessed to have had him in my life. Sending my heartfelt condolences to @NeNeLeakes and her family. Thinking of you & my heart and prayers are with you.🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3kg78upPaD — Cynthia Bailey (@CynthiaBailey10) September 1, 2021 @CynthiaBailey10

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sending prayers up for @NeNeLeakes and her family on the passing of her husband Gregg Leakes from cancer. 🙏🏾



“Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.” - John 14:2-3#NeNeLeakes #GreggLeakeshttps://t.co/MEUV3afqTR — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) September 1, 2021 @sherrieshepherd

Other celebrities not part of Bravo's reality world joined in the show of love too, as Sherri Shephard tweeted, "Sending prayers up for @NeNeLeakes and her family on the passing of her husband Gregg Leakes from cancer. 🙏🏾"

Nicki Minaj, a Housewives fan, wrote on her Instagram Story, "@neneleakes, tho I know nothing can stop the pain you must be feeling right now, I'm sending you love & strength. May God cover your family now & forever & equipped you w/what your heart needs to move on. Greg seemed like such a loving, funny, dynamic person to be around. I can tell he'll be greatly missed."

NeNe has yet to publicly comment of the loss of her husband, although she shared an image of the word "broken" to her Instagram on Sunday with a praying hands and heart emoji.

After marrying in 1997, NeNe and Gregg divorced in 2011 before remarrying in 2013. They share one child together, son Brent, who posted about his father's cancer battle on Tuesday.

"Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get," the 22-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story. "Time is so … valuable dog. I can't express it. I'm learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people."

Keep reading for more reactions, below.

My heart and prayers are with the Leakes family during their time of loss. Greg Leakes was a kind and gentle soul and he will truly be missed by many. May the family find peace and comfort during this difficult time. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) September 1, 2021 @IamSheree

Wanted to send my condolences and support to @NeNeLeakes

Loss is a journey no one wants to take. I pray you are surrounded by family and love ones. Rest in eternal peace Gregg #♥️ #🙏🏻 — Dorinda Medley (@DorindaMedley) September 1, 2021 @DorindaMedley

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

My deepest sympathy and condolences to @NeNeLeakes and family. — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) September 1, 2021 @KARENHUGER

Sending my deepest condolences and love to @NeNeLeakes and her family

🙏🏾🕊 — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) September 1, 2021 @WendyOsefo