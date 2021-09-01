Survivor Alum Parvati Shallow Secures Temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order After Filing Divorce

Getty

The "Fans vs. Favorites" winner married "Survivor: Samoa" cast-member John Fincher in 2017 -- Shallow filed for divorce last week citing irreconcilable differences.

A week after filing for divorce from fellow "Survivor" alum John Fincher, Parvati Shallow has been granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband.

According to People, Shallow asked that Fincher stay away from her, her home, workplace, vehicle, and even their three-year-old daughter, Ama. The documents, which were filed on Friday of last week, also requested that Fincher attend anger management classes.

It cited that he not "harass, attack, strike, threaten, assault" or contact her "in any way," per the outlet. For now, the order has been granted on a temporary basis. As part of it, Fincher has been denied visitation with his daughter.

On Monday, Shallow opened up about what her family is going through in a post on Instagram, accompanying an image of her with a group of women in what looks like a prayer circle.

"I’m going through a very hard time right now. In times of great challenge, I’ve learned to slow way down and take things moment by moment," she captioned the image. "My priority now is to create a brave, loving & safe space for me and my daughter so that I can show up with calm presence, strength of heart and resilience as we walk through this difficult time."

Both Shallow and Fincher had official filings with the court on Friday, where they told their sides of the story. Those stories differed somewhat, with Shallow detailing "physically and verbally aggressive" behavior directed at her from Fincher, as recently as August 20.

She said that Fincher, who she claims is undergoing treatment for cancer, has "violent outbursts" when no one else is around, claiming he is "screaming and being physically violent" toward her.

In his filing, Fincher conceded that he raised his voice in the incident on August 20, but said that Shallow did as well. Shallow said she had begun to record Fincher's behavior when he got verbally abusive toward her and that he "grabbed my arm and wrestled my phone out of my hands and made a dash to the door."

Fincher countered that she "swung her arms and hands" at him when he picked up her phone, which was sitting on the couch near her. "When I picked up her phone, Parvati's hands touched my arm and my torso," he detailed, saying he set the phone down on a table without unlocking it.

"I did not hit, kick, push or in any other way have any physical contact with Parvati at any time on August, 20, 2021," Fincher continued. A hearing has been scheduled for September 20 to discuss custody and visitation. The current restraining order will expire at that time, unless the judge opts to extend it.

Fincher came in ninth on "Survivor: Samoa" in 2009. Shallow is a legend among "Survivor" fans, having competed now four times on the show, coming in first in 2008's "Micronesia: Fans vs. Favorites" and second on "Heroes vs. Villains" two years later. She appeared most recently in 2020's 40th season, "Winners at War."

After meeting through their shared connection to "Survivor," Shallow and Fincher began dating in 2014, got engaged in January 2017 and married in July 2017. A year later they would welcome daughter Ama.