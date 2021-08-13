Bachelor Nation's Jef Holm Granted Restraining Order Against Former Roommate Robby Hayes

Getty

"The Bachelorette" alum Jef Holm has been granted a temporary civil harassment restraining order against his former roommate and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Robby Hayes.

According to court docs, obtained by E! News and Us Weekly, Holm -- who won Season 8 of "The Bachelorette" -- filed the request for protection with the Los Angeles Superior Court on August 9.

In the documents, Holm claimed Hayes, whom he called his "old roommate," comes to his house "at least once a week" and "becomes hostile."

"Robert used to live at my house but does not now. He continues to enter the premises and harass me," Holm alleged in the filing.

"I do not feel safe around him," he continued. "He threatens me and still hasn't stopped to this day. He claims he has belongings there and that's why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful."

Holm also described an alleged incident, in which he claimed Hayes entered his property "without permission" and "threatened" him last month.

"I was alone in my home when he entered abruptly and aggressively. Started threatening me and I felt very unsafe," he wrote.

A judge granted Holm's request for the temporary order, with Hayes being ordered to stay 100 yards away from Holm, as well as his home, vehicle and workplace. A hearing is scheduled for August 30.

TooFab has reached out to Hayes for comment.

In the wake of the filing, Holm shared a statement with E! News.

"In regards to the Robby situation, it's definitely been an unfortunate turn of events," he said. "I'm still processing all of it to be honest. The simple version is I invited Robby into my house that I was renting in Venice, which I am now in the process of purchasing. I allowed him to live there rent free for years as a friend. When the living situation became hostile I asked him to leave and he refused. It went on like this for months, eventually I had to take legal action."

"It's sad because I didn't want it to end like this," Holm added. "Hopefully tensions will die down and the temporary restraining order can be dropped. I just want to move on and I wish him the best."

Hayes and "Bachelorette" alum Chase McNary moved into Holm's Venice Beach home back in 2017, according to Us Weekly.