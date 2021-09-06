Michael K. Williams Dead at 54 -- Hollywood Mourns 'The Wire' Star

"The Wire" star was found in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday.

Michael K. Williams was best known for his roles as Omar Little in "The Wire" and Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire." He most recently starred in "Lovecraft Country," for which he is currently nominated for an Emmy Award.

Williams can also be seen in "12 Years a Slave," "When They See Us," and "The Night Of," among others.

His "The Wire" co-star Isiah Whitlock Jr shared his shock and sadness over the loss tweeting, "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart." "An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless," he added.

Hollywood began sharing its sorrow across social media, mourning the HBO star and sharing their heartbreak.

