Michael K. Williams Dead at 54 -- Hollywood Mourns 'The Wire' Star

"The Wire" star was found in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday.

Michael K. Williams was best known for his roles as Omar Little in "The Wire" and Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire." He most recently starred in "Lovecraft Country," for which he is currently nominated for an Emmy Award.

Williams can also be seen in "12 Years a Slave," "When They See Us," and "The Night Of," among others.

His "The Wire" co-star Isiah Whitlock Jr shared his shock and sadness over the loss tweeting, "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart." "An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless," he added.

Hollywood began sharing its sorrow across social media, mourning the HBO star and sharing their heartbreak.

Oh God. This is heartbreaking. An unbelievable actor. No no no https://t.co/Gd6JT6x5Rf — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 6, 2021 @joshgad

Heartbroken by the loss of this amazing soul. Replaying in my head our conversation recently on the streets of Brooklyn, just sharing love. 💔 pic.twitter.com/eZYzFVxY2h — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) September 6, 2021 @tamronhall

Rest In Peace to this beautiful talented man 🙏🏾💔😞

Michael K. Williams pic.twitter.com/RLRAy7TRIL — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) September 6, 2021 @hollyrpeete

Ugh this one hurts 💔💔💔 Michael K Williams was one of the best to ever do it. And was a really warm, sweet man the few times I had the pleasure of meeting him. #RIPMichaelKWilliams — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) September 6, 2021 @missnemmanuel

Michael K Williams y’all! Damn. 💔 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 6, 2021 @DaveBautista

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

May you RIP. God bless. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021 @IsiahWhitlockJr

Damn. Just damn. Mr. Williams was such a Good, kind, wonderful man. He was so funny on Community and, of course, an actor for the ages. @BKBMG pic.twitter.com/bjPe2ZOvya — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) September 6, 2021 @joelmchale

I can’t…I’m crushed. 💔 no words. I love you bro. RIP to the legend Michael K Williams aka one of the dopest Actors/Brother in the world. #Omar #TheWIRE FOR LIFE. I’m off the grid for a while hard to process this one. I love you bro smh damn 🤦🏿‍♂️ 😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/UNK3F94opM — Tray Chaney (@traychaney) September 6, 2021 @traychaney

We lost a great talent. What he brought was his and only his. Rest In Peace Michael K Williams. https://t.co/hHse1LrSUi — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) September 6, 2021 @EllenBarkin

Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright.



Rest in power, MKW.



You will forever be The King. pic.twitter.com/LuFY0tG9NA — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 6, 2021 @aishatyler

Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him. ❤️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 6, 2021 @JamesGunn

Goddamn it. We lost one of our best, most talented. RIP #MichaelKWilliams. Breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/K2ex1vhA88 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) September 6, 2021 @JDMorgan

Truly gutted on hearing the passing of Michael K. Williams. A tremendous actor. — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) September 6, 2021 @colmandomingo

RIP Michael K Williams.

Damn it😞 — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) September 6, 2021 @DavidHarewood

This is a heartbreak. What an unbelievably exciting actor he was. Electric, funny, deep, and always surprising. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and collaborators. A tragedy https://t.co/H7IIl3fcGV — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) September 6, 2021 @melanielynskey

Totally - if you wanted to be inspired to continue performing - you could watch him - and feel like anything is always possible https://t.co/bpVeOELHQL — John Cusack (@johncusack) September 6, 2021 @johncusack

Rest in Power Michael K Williams💔💔💔💔💔💔 Prayers Up. Spirits shook. Pain immense. Keep your head up family. We’ll pull through but first let’s give this black man every last one of his 💐🌺🌸🙏🏿 Hold on to the ones you 💕 pic.twitter.com/1dGUBEp4d9 — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) September 6, 2021 @TheOrlandoJones

I had the pleasure of working with MICHAEL K WILLIAMS on Emilio Estevez’s film THE PUBLIC.

He was…is…a startlingly raw and powerful actor. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/h0Py15pgdS — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) September 6, 2021 @AlecBaldwin

The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth. pic.twitter.com/EvrESGSK8O — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021 @WendellPierce

I have never met a more loving, caring, beautiful human being. A true friend and thespian. I will forever miss you my dear brother.

Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/8Eo8SErHs9 — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) September 6, 2021 @quiethandfilms

