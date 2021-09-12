Riverdale Cast Makes Public Plea for Release of Creator's Father from Nicaraguan Government

Instagram

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says his father was one of many activists kidnapped at gunpoint two months ago for their political views and no one has heard from him since.

The cast of "Riverdale" has come together to call on their fans to help their showrunner locate and hopefully free his father. According to creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, his father Franciso has been kidnapped by the Nicaraguan government.

Francisco is the nation's former foreign minister, and according to a video released by the cast late last week, he "has been a tireless crusader for democracy and human rights." Because of this, they believe he was kidnapped and arrested by the current political regime in his home country.

NBC News reports that Francisco was detained on July 27, after Nicaraguan authorities stopped him from traveling to Costa Rica. This information came courtesy of the U.S. State Department.

While it's impossible to identify everyone in the short clip, the video released across the cast's social media accounts features what appears to be much of the show's full cast and crew, coming together in somber solidarity for their showrunner.

In the impassioned video, fans are told that Francisco was one of many activists who were kidnapped and arrested, adding, "No one knows where they're being held and if they're being given food and water or medicine."

The video is asking for fans to come together and use their collective voices to "put pressure on the global community" to try and make a difference. They're urging fans to use the hashtags #FreeFrancisco and #SOSNicaragua," as well as signing a petition they've each linked to their share of the video.

Over on the Justice for Francisco petition page, Roberto further details what he says has happened to his 77-year-old father, saying he was stopped at the border of Nicaragua and Costa Rica, falsely accused and detained with more than 35 other political prisoners.

Over the summer, the U.S. State Department began restricting visas to several Nicaraguan politicians over the arrests of many political activists by the government under President Daniel Ortega, including seven presidential candidates, per NBC News.

"Because the fans are a part of our family, too. And we’re imploring you to use your voices to put pressure on the global community and rectify this miscarriage of justice," says the cast. "Not just for Francisco, but for any political leader who’s put their lives on the line to make this world a better place."

They concluded their plea with the message, "Make your voices heard and help right this terrible injustice."

In his own share of the video on Saturday, Roberto captioned it, "I am blown away by the love and support from my 'Riverdale' family, the best cast and crew on the planet."

"This video means everything to me, my mom, my brother, and my sister," he continued. "Getting the word out about what’s been happening in Nicaragua to my dad and so many others fighting for freedom and democracy is vital and may be life-saving."

He then encouraged fans to go to his petition page "to raise your voice in opposition to the outrageous violation of human rights being perpetrated against many innocent Nicaraguans."