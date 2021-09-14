Andy Cohen Dishes On Erika Jayne's Reunion Appearance: 'She Answers Everything'

The Bravo boss said Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais battled it out, while Lisa Rinna opened up about Amelia's split with Scott Disick.

Andy Cohen spilled the tea about the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" spilling the tea for the upcoming reunion episodes.

Speaking on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM show "Radio Andy," the Bravo boss revealed that the reunion -- which just filmed -- will include detailed conversations about the biggest storyline of the season: Erika Jayne's ongoing legal drama involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

"The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies," Andy began. "I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and then I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what's going on."

As for Erika discussing her own involvement with the legal battles, Andy said, "She answers everything."

"I think that I asked her everything," he added. "I mean, the viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. And we did, we spoke about everything. I mean, name a topic and I'll tell you if it was discussed."

He confirmed Erika covered Tom's embezzlement suit, his mental health and alleged infidelity.

Amid her split from Tom last year, a lawsuit was filed against the former couple accusing Tom of misappropriating "at least $2 million in client money" owed to the families of the victims of a 2018 Boeing jet crash in Indonesia.

Throughout the "RHOBH" season, Erika has been candid about the experience and claims that she did not know about Tom's alleged wrongdoings. She has also denied reports that the couple faked the divorce to help conceal her involvement in the case and protect assets.

Meanwhile, Erika has also been sued for $25 million by the trustee handling Tom's law firm's bankruptcy case.

When Andy was asked if Erika spoke about any legal consequences playing out in the future, he responded, "[I] want to point out, she has not been charged with a crime."

And while he wouldn't say who cried the most between Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff, he did say he was pleasantly surprised that nobody stormed out.

"I will tell you this, which I loved. There were no walk-offs, which I loved," he shared. "Everybody faced the music. They were all there, they were all engaged, they were all in it."

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays on Bravo.