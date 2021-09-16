Blac Chyna Chimes In on Kim & Kanye Divorce, Tristan Cheating on Khloe and More Kardashian Drama

Getty

Rob Kardashian's ex reveals she wants more children on one condition.

As the former flame of Rob Kardashian and mom to his daughter Dream, Blac Chyna has a unique perspective on America's most famous family.

And the entertainer revealed a bit of it during a recent episode of "Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast, where she dished on the drama surrounding the Kardashians, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce.

"I feel like some people grow apart, some people stay together. Long as they do what's right for the kids, that's all that matters," Blac Chyna said of the split. "And just keep the babies first and just be respectful on both ends then they should be fine. I don't feel like anybody should be in a place where they're not happy. I feel like everybody deserves to be happy. And that's just that."

She then repeated her belief that the couple should keep their four children -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- as a priority. "Co-parent and just live and just be happy. Be happy. Just be happy and be at peace. That is everything," she added.

As for Khloe Kardashian's complicated relationship with her baby's father Tristan Thompson, who cheated on the Good American designer, Blac Chyna said she understands if Khloe still ends up with him.

"Some people mess up, some people don't," she began. "If at the end of the day somebody make a mistake, but at the very end of the day, if he makes you happy, then do that, sweetheart. That would be my advice, but that's it. And then it is what it is."

"I mean, I know a lot of girls that's gotten cheated on is still with the dudes. So I don't know. Whatever makes her happy. Them happy. I don't know -- have a blast."

When Black Chyna was asked if she would ever go to Kris Jenner -- one of the most successful momagers ever -- for business advice, she dismissed the idea, saying she has been self-sufficient all her life.

"I feel like me personally, like I'm a business woman and I got mines honestly, like off the floor, like from the ground up from the mud, you know what I mean?" she explained. "I'm from DC and I've been through like my trials and my tribulations. And I feel like just me, I know what's best for me."

Of course, Chyna is suing the whole family, so she's probably not on the best of terms with Kris right now anyway.

Duing the interview, she said she also finds the notion of her being a "gold-digger" a huge misconception.

"Everything that I have, I work super hard for," she said. "I don't have like neither one of my children's fathers on child support. I get out and I grind every day and that's really it."

In regards to children, Blac Chyna said she is willing to have more on one condition: "I got to make some more money though."